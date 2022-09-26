Read full article on original website
Renee Paquette Accidentally Gives Her Neighbors A Naughty Show
Renee Paquette is one of the revered backstage interviewers and sports enthusiasts. She is currently working as a freelancer and is married to the AEW Champion Jon Moxley. That being said, Renee’s life is still just as active, and entertaining, as ever. We all face awkward situations in life,...
Lana Drops Tease For AEW Debut
Lana was one of the best parts of WWE television, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Since her release, CJ Perry has been part...
AEW Interested In Signing Multiple Huge Stars
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite this week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. Elsewhere on the...
WWE Extreme Rules Heading For A Sell-Out Philadelphia Event
WWE has seen a ton of changes since Triple H was made the head of WWE Creative. Fans are certainly glad about this huge change as well. That enthusiasm from fans can be seen through ticket sales, and Extreme Rules is coming on October 8th. The company will be presenting...
Robert Roode Provides Reason For His Absence From WWE Television
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE TV recently. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he’s been missing from the action once again. Roode’s most recent WWE appearance was in June, and fans still wait for the return of...
Major Concern Over Severity Of Randy Orton’s Back Injury
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. He has won multiple titles and taken part in several iconic moments in the company’s history as well. Orton has had an incredible Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. The Viper is currently a...
Sol Ruca Finally Makes WWE NXT Debut
Sol Ruca showed tremendous potential at WWE tryouts and was offered developmental contract. The former college athlete made her in-ring debut during a live show in June. Tonight, she made her NXT debut. Sol Ruca squared off against Amari Miller in her debut match tonight on NXT. Ruca showed tremendous...
Teddy Long Explains Why WWE Released Him
Teddy Long has been in the pro-wrestling business for multiple decades. From being a manager to referee and even general manager for Smackdown, he made the best of the opportunities. Now, Long is explaining why WWE released him. Long appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to talk about the...
Jim Ross Had No Idea The Great Muta Was Making His AEW Debut
AEW is known to bring in new established talent to its roster. From Bandido, who is making his AEW debut tonight on “Dynamite” to Saraya made her surprise AEW debut and will appear on “Dynamite” tonight. She was not the only star to debut for AEW last week.
Seth Rollins Says He Felt ‘Second Fiddle’ To Roman Reigns After Winning WWE Title
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two of the top stars in WWE and there’s no denying that. Rollins and Roman Reigns go a long way back. The two have worked alongside and against each other on multiple occasions. Rollins has scored multiple wins against Reigns as well, but believes he’s always been a “second fiddle” to The Tribal Chief.
How WWE Covered For Candice LeRae’s RAW Debut Backstage
Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae’s contract, was set to expire in the middle of this year. That is what happened in the end, as Candice LeRae officially became a free agent back in May of this year. Fans continued to wonder where Candice LeRae was going to go next....
Impact Wrestling Announces A New Match For Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling has been making quite an impact in the wrestling business in the past couple of months. The way they are working, they are surely bound for glory in the business. Speaking of Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling announced a match which was previously reported by PW Insider and...
Tyler Breeze Set To Make Return To WWE Programming
WWE released several Superstars and members of staff since April of last year. Since then fans have been dreading the possibility of more releases in the company. This includes Tyler Breeze, who was released from the company back in June of last year. There was a time when Xavier Woods...
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results, September 30 2022
AEW capped off tonight’s edition of Dynamite with an ROH World Championship match between Chris Jericho and Bandido. The company taped matches for Rampage immediately following the conclusion of their flagship show. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show.
Chris Jericho Explains How Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Randy Orton
Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in July 2020, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While unsuccessful in the match, Kingston impressed many and signed with the company. Kingston quickly cemented himself as one of the best talkers in AEW, as his promos are known...
WWE Will Still Reach Out To Indie & Japanese Talent
Shawn Michaels is certainly one of the best in-ring performers to have ever graced a WWE ring. He was touted as Mr. WrestleMania and he truly lived up to the moniker. He is currently focused on improving NXT to the best of his limit. Triple H has been serious when it comes to NXT’s global expansion. In addition to that, the new regime still allows for indie talent to be signed.
Tickets For WWE RAW Selling Incredibly Well For Next Week
WWE will return to Minnesota for the October 3, 2022, edition of Raw. The company has already booked a couple of matches for their flagship show inside the Xcel Energy Center. According to WrestleTix, the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw is looking to be a sellout, with several hundred tickets remaining on the table. Check out the breakdown below.
Fandango Says Triple H ‘Went To Bat’ For Breezango During WWE Pandemic Budget Cuts
Fandango had modest success on the main roster. The salsa dance scored a win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 as well. Fandango’s last act in the WWE saw him return to NXT with Tyler Breeze. Fandango recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree for an interview....
Saraya Promises To ‘Create Change’ In AEW Women’s Division
Saraya made her All Elite Wrestling debut during ‘Dynamite: Grand Slam’ last week. Saraya arrived in time to make the save for Toni Storm and Athena from the beatdown at the hands of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Tonight, she cut her first promo since her debut.
