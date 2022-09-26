TYLER — Tyler is growing at a rapid pace despite fears of a recession across the country. According to the Texas Work Force Commission, Tyler leads the state in job creation. According to our news partner KETK, the Workforce Commission shows last year, Austin added jobs at a 7% rate and the Tyler area added jobs at an 8.3 percent rate. “If you look at the raw numbers for as the direct jobs that were added in Smith County last year, it was over 8,000 primarily in the healthcare sector,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of Tyler’s Chamber of Commerce. The investment in the health care industry has been a driver in the community for years. This will continue with the new medical school scheduled to open in 2023. “And that’s a significant get, that’s not something … that’s not a new store or something like that, that’s a really large impact,” said CEO of Genecov Group Ray McKinney.

