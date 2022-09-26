Read full article on original website
Cherokee County issues burn ban
CHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County Commissioners Court has enacted a burn ban, they announced. According to their order restricting outdoor burning, the Texas Forest Service determined that drought conditions exist within the county and public safety hazards would be “exacerbated by outdoor burning.” The order is active for 90 days unless lifted earlier by officials. A violation of the burn ban is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
Temporary lane closure slated for Longview
LONGVIEW — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Fourth Street, between Jefferson Street and Happiness Street in Longview, will experience temporary lane closures to allow for an asphalt overlay on this section of Fourth Street. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Lane closures are anticipated to last for two weeks. Alternating single lane traffic will be permitted in each direction throughout the construction. Officials say lanes will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. of each day of work. Flaggers will be present to assist with directing traffic. Expect minor delays when traveling this section of Fourth Street. If you have any questions, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.
Experts say Tyler leads the state in job creation
TYLER — Tyler is growing at a rapid pace despite fears of a recession across the country. According to the Texas Work Force Commission, Tyler leads the state in job creation. According to our news partner KETK, the Workforce Commission shows last year, Austin added jobs at a 7% rate and the Tyler area added jobs at an 8.3 percent rate. “If you look at the raw numbers for as the direct jobs that were added in Smith County last year, it was over 8,000 primarily in the healthcare sector,” said Scott Martinez, CEO of Tyler’s Chamber of Commerce. The investment in the health care industry has been a driver in the community for years. This will continue with the new medical school scheduled to open in 2023. “And that’s a significant get, that’s not something … that’s not a new store or something like that, that’s a really large impact,” said CEO of Genecov Group Ray McKinney.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
HENDERSON COUNTY — Officials in Henderson County have found Nathan Watson, 37, who was earlier reported missing. According to our news partner KETK, Watson had last been seen on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. Authorities reported Thursday that he had been located.
Man sought for alleged online solicitation of a minor
TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding 38-year-old Cedric Devon Taylor. He’s wanted for questioning for alleged online solicitation of a minor under age 14, with bond set at $250,000. According to officials, Taylor allegedly solicited inappropriate pictures from an 11-year-old girl on July 6. His last known address is 13573 Valley View Drive in Longview, and authorities say he may have moved to Longview with his girlfriend. There’s no word on Taylor’s vehicle, but officials say he supposedly works at Zippy J’s off High Street in Longview. If you have any possible leads, you’re asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton at (903) 566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.
Longview student charged with terroristic threat
LONGVIEW – Longview police say they apprehended a middle school student Tuesday evening on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against Judson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, officials said an investigation found a Longview Police school resource officer responded and removed the student from their classroom after determining they had made the threat. The resource officer then involved police detectives. The student was taken off school grounds and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. “The Longview Police Department will continue to investigate any and all threats at our school campuses to the fullest,” officials said in a prepared statement. “The appropriate charges will be filed.”
Tyler police investigate homicide
TYLER — Tyler police seek leads as they investigate a homicide. On September 27 at around 9:00 a.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Fannin Ave. and E. Valentine St. on a report of an assault. Upon arrival officers located a female, later identified as Teri Furgerson, 38, of Pampa, lying in the roadway unconscious. Police say it appeared that she had been assaulted and had trauma to her head. She was transported to UT Health on Beckham, where she later died. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
