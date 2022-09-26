ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson made history against the Bill Belichick-coached Patriots

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots lost a difficult game on Sunday by a 37-26 margin.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made some history against New England in the process by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 100 yards against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

The quarterback had a solid day all around, completing 18-of-29 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns. The 100 rushing yards were just another notch in Jackson’s belt. He bested Tim Tebow’s rushing record of 93 yards and beat his own previous mark of 61 yards

This adds to what has been a stellar season for Jackson. He has 749 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year.

Jackson’s banner day added insult to injury on a Patriots team looking to salvage the rest of the season. Thankfully, they will not have to face Jackson again, unless they make it to postseason play.

Vitazza Za
4d ago

Ravens need to decide.. Pay Lamar now or lose him.. Because his the price will increase I promise..

