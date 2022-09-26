Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it. Erich and Kathryn Loewer have heard another version, and it seems a lot more likely. They say the area was…

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO