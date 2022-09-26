ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Saint Landry Parish, LA
Opelousas, LA
Saint Landry Parish, LA
Louisiana State
Opelousas, LA
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
New Iberia man convicted of attacking, threatening to kill girlfriend in 2019

A St. Landry Parish jury on Wednesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of assault and other charges after he attacked his girlfriend in 2019. Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Smith will be sentenced Oct. 13 by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gerard Caswell, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
Lafayette man accused of selling Maurice man fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him

A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose. Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Cajun Indians are part of Mowata story

Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it. Erich and Kathryn Loewer have heard another version, and it seems a lot more likely. They say the area was…
Sunset man, 23, identified as victim of fatal Sunday shooting in Opelousas

The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man. Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
