Read full article on original website
Related
Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses
Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
4 Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a tow truck. The collision occurred near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Rozena Road. According to the State Police, four non-critical [..]
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Should dealers who sell drugs that kill people be charged with murder?
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot has issued a stern warning to dealers who sell drugs that end up killing people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
Authorities in Vermilion Parish say Lafayette Police have arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who later died from them.
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl.
KPLC TV
Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
theadvocate.com
New Iberia man convicted of attacking, threatening to kill girlfriend in 2019
A St. Landry Parish jury on Wednesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of assault and other charges after he attacked his girlfriend in 2019. Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Smith will be sentenced Oct. 13 by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gerard Caswell, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Lafayette man accused of selling Maurice man fentanyl-laced drugs that killed him
A Lafayette man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday after investigators say he sold a Maurice man the fentanyl-laced drugs that caused his fatal overdose. Daniel Joseph Duffy III, 31, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder Wednesday night by the Lafayette Police Department. A grand jury approved the warrant on Monday, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting
St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old accused of fatally shooting Baton Rouge man during a drug deal, deputies say
Authorities arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old in the head last week during a drug deal and then stealing his gun. Destin Brogan, 18, was arrested Thursday on a count of first-degree murder and another count of illegal possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Erion Franklin, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Man indicted for murder in Maurice overdose death
Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim was sold drugs that were laced with fentanyl, and overdosed.
Eunice News
Cajun Indians are part of Mowata story
Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it. Erich and Kathryn Loewer have heard another version, and it seems a lot more likely. They say the area was…
theadvocate.com
Man arrested after triggering North Vermilion High lockdown while making delivery to his wife
A Duson man was arrested at North Vermilion High School after he circumvented the front office while trying to make a delivery to his wife and caused the school to enter lockdown. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the high school’s school resource officer responded to a report of a man jumping...
theadvocate.com
Sunset man, 23, identified as victim of fatal Sunday shooting in Opelousas
The victim killed in an early Sunday shooting in Opelousas has been identified as a 23-year-old Sunset man. Montarrio Dargin was shot in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators determined Dargin was riding in a vehicle when it was fired upon. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
UPDATE: State Police say 4 non-critical injuries in St. Landry bus crash
State Police say a school bus was in a crash with a tow truck and there is one non-critical injury.
Comments / 0