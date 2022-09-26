ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay News 9

Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes historic floods in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Central Florida. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Ian's impact: Images from around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian

Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
POLK COUNTY, FL

