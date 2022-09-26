Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings
As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Bay News 9
Florida attractions set reopening plans after Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, many attractions and theme parks in the area announced closures. Now that the storm has passed, the attractions are starting to set plans to reopen. Here’s a list of current reopening plans, if available. Keep checking back for updates. BREVARD ZOO. Brevard Zoo plans...
Bay News 9
Orlando International Airport prepares to stop commercial flights as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the busiest airports in the country has halted commercial flights as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Orlando International Airport stopped all commercial flights starting at 10:30 a.m. EDT. What You Need To Know. Commercial flights stopped Wednesday morning at Orlando International...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Biden: ‘Every single minute counts’ in Hurricane Ian recovery, response
President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina. “With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian...
Bay News 9
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes historic floods in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Central Florida. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Bay News 9
Biden says Ian could be 'deadliest' hurricane in Florida history, plans to visit state soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," citing reports of "substantial loss of life" as the storm moves northeast and slowly out of the state after making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon. Biden spoke after receiving a briefing at...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian Continues Path Towards Florida, Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Very Likely To Be Impacted
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday, Hurricane Ian seems on path to impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. The latest track has it making landfall along the panhandle of Florida early Friday morning as a hurricane....
WESH
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Bay News 9
Ian's impact: Images from around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis: Impacts of Hurricane Ian expected to be ‘far and wide’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said the impacts of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt on both coasts of the state as the storm strengthens and moves north later this week. DeSantis gave an update on the state’s response during a news conference at...
Bay News 9
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Bay News 9
The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
Bay News 9
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and...
