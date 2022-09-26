ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

WJON

Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium

WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver

RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
RICE, MN
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
WJON

The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota

Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
WJON

First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake

PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
WJON

Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell

SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board

COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot. REBECCA LEIS:. Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as...
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Stop Arm Cameras Coming To Becker School Busses

BECKER (WJON News) - Minnesota is pumping another $2.9 million into school bus safety. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety has announced phase three of the school bus stop arm camera program. Dash cameras will now be supported thanks to a Phase 3 grant...
BECKER, MN
WJON

Clear Lake in Pictures [GALLERY]

Clear Lake is in focus on WJON's Small Town series. Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud along Highway 10 and intersecting with Minnesota State Highway 24.
CLEAR LAKE, MN
WJON

District 742 Candidate Forum Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- The candidates for District 742’s School Board will face the public Monday. The League of Women Voters is hosting the six candidates at the district’s administration office in Waite Park for a forum at 7:00 pm Monday. These six candidates are on the ballot...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Big Lake Native Working At Stennis Space Center

UNDATED (WJON News) - A graduate of Big Lake School is working at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center. Ensign Austin Abbott, a 2013 Big Lake High School graduate, is part of Naval Oceanography working to create forecasts and warnings for sea and air navigation. Abbott earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Minnesota in 2017 and a Master’s Degree from Old Dominion in 2021.
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Willmar Man and Woman Facing Charges After Drug Bust

WILLMAR -- Two people from Willmar were arrested following a drug bust Monday. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a search at a home in the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest in Willmar. During the search, authorities found more than 600 fake Oxycodone pills that tested...
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake

PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, 81, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, age 81 of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Sandy received her angel wings on Thursday September 15, 2022, at Ridgeview Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family, she is now at peace. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Rachel T. Siewert, 88, Princeton

June 9, 1934 - September 26, 2022. Rachel T. Siewert, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 26, 2022, at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

