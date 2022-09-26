Read full article on original website
Waite Park To Consider Extension on Mining Moratorium
WAITE PARK - (WJON News) Waite Park officials will consider an extension to their current mining moratorium at a special city council meeting Friday. A public hearing will be held on the moratorium extension inside city hall at 4:15 p.m. Last year, the council approved a one-year moratorium on permits...
Election 2022: 5 People Running for 2 Cold Spring Council Seats
COLD SPRING -- There are five candidates running for two seats on the Cold Spring City Council. Mike Fall, Stephanie Ferguson, Ryan Hennen, Thomas LeGassa and Paul Waletzko are all vying for a chance to serve their community. MIKE FALL:. Mike Fall is one of two incumbents in this race....
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver
RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
Law Enforcement Holding Disaster Response Exercise in Sartell
SARTELL -- There will be a large law enforcement presence in Sartell for a training exercise this evening. The Sartell Police Department says they are teaming up with Stearns County Emergency Management for a full-scale disaster exercise. The training will include police, fire, public works departments, and other personnel and...
Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board
COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot. REBECCA LEIS:. Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as...
Stop Arm Cameras Coming To Becker School Busses
BECKER (WJON News) - Minnesota is pumping another $2.9 million into school bus safety. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety has announced phase three of the school bus stop arm camera program. Dash cameras will now be supported thanks to a Phase 3 grant...
Clear Lake in Pictures [GALLERY]
Clear Lake is in focus on WJON's Small Town series. Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud along Highway 10 and intersecting with Minnesota State Highway 24.
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
District 742 Candidate Forum Monday
ST. CLOUD (WJON) -- The candidates for District 742’s School Board will face the public Monday. The League of Women Voters is hosting the six candidates at the district’s administration office in Waite Park for a forum at 7:00 pm Monday. These six candidates are on the ballot...
Big Lake Native Working At Stennis Space Center
UNDATED (WJON News) - A graduate of Big Lake School is working at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center. Ensign Austin Abbott, a 2013 Big Lake High School graduate, is part of Naval Oceanography working to create forecasts and warnings for sea and air navigation. Abbott earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Minnesota in 2017 and a Master’s Degree from Old Dominion in 2021.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Willmar Man and Woman Facing Charges After Drug Bust
WILLMAR -- Two people from Willmar were arrested following a drug bust Monday. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a search at a home in the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest in Willmar. During the search, authorities found more than 600 fake Oxycodone pills that tested...
St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, 81, Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sandra P. “Sandy” Wolbeck, age 81 of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Sartell will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Sandy received her angel wings on Thursday September 15, 2022, at Ridgeview Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family, she is now at peace. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls.
Cute Minnesota Wonder Appears “Curiouser and Curiouser” or is It “Mad”?
Has there ever been a place you've discovered that you couldn't wait to go and experience? Yesterday, I found just that place for me. Something tells me that once I tell you of this wonder, you too will want to visit as well. There are those who will have heard...
Rachel T. Siewert, 88, Princeton
June 9, 1934 - September 26, 2022. Rachel T. Siewert, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 26, 2022, at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.
