Update – Victim Identified, Possible Suspect Vehicle * Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 24, 2022, in the Lewes area as Thomas Belfield , 62, of Milton, Delaware.

Investigators from the Collision Reconstruction Unit have provided a photograph of a vehicle similar to that involved in this incident. The suspect vehicle may possibly be a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 utility pickup truck, and it should have damage to its right front headlight assembly and passenger-side mirror.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

