Milton, DE

*Update – Victim Identified, Possible Suspect Vehicle * Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 24, 2022, in the Lewes area as Thomas Belfield , 62, of Milton, Delaware.

Investigators from the Collision Reconstruction Unit have provided a photograph of a vehicle similar to that involved in this incident. The suspect vehicle may possibly be a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 utility pickup truck, and it should have damage to its right front headlight assembly and passenger-side mirror.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 092622  1432

-End-

Milford LIVE News

Panhandlers on Route 113 causing safety concerns

During the committee and ward report section of a recent Milford City Council agenda, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson commented that she had received several complaints from residents about panhandling at intersections of Route 113. Councilwoman Wilson stated that many people felt the issue was getting out of hand. “I’m assuming they are homeless, but it’s becoming overwhelming,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “I ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Ribbon cutting held for People’s Place II

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, friends and family recently celebrated a 50th Anniversary Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Celebration with People’s Place II, Inc. in Milford, Delaware. People’s Place is dedicated to becoming the agency of choice to help people find their path to growth and independence.  They assist the people of our community by providing high-quality services that promote:  ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Wellness Village plans first VillageFest

Milford Wellness Village will celebrate the inaugural VillageFest on Friday, September 23 from 4 to 8 PM on their campus. The event will be held at the corner of King’s Highway and Williams Street between Jefferson Avenue and King’s Highway. “This event will include family-friendly activities including games, a moon bounce and more,” Lon Kieffer, Executive Director of Milford Wellness ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delay in implementation of MPD Take Home Vehicle program

In an effort to promote recruitment for the Milford Police Department, Milford City Council approved a program that would allow police officers to take home vehicles. This required the city to purchase a much larger fleet of vehicles. Before the retirement of Chief Kenneth Brown, he indicated that there would be a delay in the delivery of the vehicles purchased ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Plans underway for Milford Community Parade

One of the most anticipated events of the fall season, the Milford Community Parade, is undergoing its final planning for this year. The theme for the upcoming parade, planned for October 19, 2022, is “Splish Splash.” “This year we will have a new marching band,” Charles Gray said. “And a new addition will be a totally rad Alex the Bear, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

DelDOT projects discussed by council

Milford City Council discussed several upcoming DelDOT projects, including a request to the state agency to re-investigate the possibility of a bypass connecting Route 113 and Route 1 in order to alleviate traffic. Other projects included the Northeast Front Street TAP project, changes to the Route 113 and 14 intersections as well as an update on the Mispillion drawbridge. “The ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Build a Sandcastle on Park Avenue at The 2022 Big Draw Festival

  Mispillion Art League (MAL), Milford’s community art resource, announced that it is once again hosting The 2022 Big Draw Festival! On Saturday, October 8, from 9 am to 3 pm, gather with us to celebrate the joy of color with this year’s theme—Come Back to Color. MAL will offer free, family-friendly art activities on Park Ave. and N. Walnut ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD partners with local farms to offer healthier options

With childhood obesity a growing problem in the United States, Milford School District is taking steps to help students eat healthier meals by partnering with local farms to obtain fresh produce and other products. The latest partnership is with 302 Aquaponics who will provide fresh lettuce greens for salads and sandwiches. “The Delaware School Districts participate in Farm to School ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

