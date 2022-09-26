Read full article on original website
September’s School Board Meeting
The USD 214 School Board met on Monday, September 12, 2022, with all members in attendance. The agenda and the consent agenda were moved and approved by all seven members. For correspondence, four thank you cards were read. Mary Queen of Peace Perish thanked Superintendent Corey Burton for allowing them to use the school buildings during the Prayer and Action mission. The USD 214 Cheerleading team thanked the Board of Education for purchasing new outfits and equipment for this school year. Jane Vanek and Family thanked the USD 214 Board of Education, Administration, and Staff for donating a book to the Grant County Library in memory of Cynthia Wittman. Darrin and Stacy Figgins thanked the Board, Administration, and Staff for the flower arrangement and library book donation in memory of Jay Figgins.
Steve Alexander, 57
Steve Alexander, age 57, of Ulysses, Kansas, died Friday, September 23, 2022, in Grant County, Kansas. He was born September 28, 1964, in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Duane and Linda (Batman) Alexander. Steve grew up in Grant County, Kansas, and graduated from Ulysses High School in 1983. He...
September 14th Council Meeting
The Ulysses City Council held their meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Those present at the meeting were Mayor Tim McCauley; Council Members: Ken Warner, Sam Guy, John Duran, Caleb Woods, Terry Maas, and Mark Diaz; City Clerk Sarah Britton, City Administrator Alan Olson, and City Attorney Lynn Koehn. The...
Police catch SW Kan. suspect inside health food store after crash
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after chase and violent car crash. Just after 10:30 Friday, police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of 700 E. Kansas Avenue in Garden City where a vehicle struck a streetlight, according to a media release.
2 Garden City chases, then driver injured in fiery crash
A pickup driver was injured in a crash in Finney County late Sunday night.
Guymon Man Injured in a Motorcycle Accident
A Guymon man was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:00pm on US-56 near Mile 3 in Texas County, approximately seven miles southwest of Elkhart, KS. The accident occurred when a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle driven by Thomas L Brockmann, 56, of Guymon, OK, was eastbound on...
Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion
STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
