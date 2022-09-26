The USD 214 School Board met on Monday, September 12, 2022, with all members in attendance. The agenda and the consent agenda were moved and approved by all seven members. For correspondence, four thank you cards were read. Mary Queen of Peace Perish thanked Superintendent Corey Burton for allowing them to use the school buildings during the Prayer and Action mission. The USD 214 Cheerleading team thanked the Board of Education for purchasing new outfits and equipment for this school year. Jane Vanek and Family thanked the USD 214 Board of Education, Administration, and Staff for donating a book to the Grant County Library in memory of Cynthia Wittman. Darrin and Stacy Figgins thanked the Board, Administration, and Staff for the flower arrangement and library book donation in memory of Jay Figgins.

