Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
Woman shares handy hack for drying clothes quickly without using a pricey tumble dryer & people hail her a genius
MANY people are turning to creative solutions with the cost of living rising - especially when it comes to daily chores like laundry. TikTok user Ann Russell, who often shares life advice on her page, uploaded a video sharing a cheaper way to dry clothes than using a tumble dryer or the radiators.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Engadget
Shark's self-emptying robot vacuum is half off for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of Shark's...
Woman shares hack to create bouncy hair without a curling iron
One influencer has come up with possibly the most incredible hair hack we've ever seen. Curling tongs aren't exactly easy to use, in fact, we've burned ourselves more times than we can count trying to get the perfect waves. So, when influencer Jillian Kreski, 25, discovered a genius hack to...
Apartment Therapy
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
tinyhousetalk.com
20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere for $35,500
It’s always awesome to find a tiny house at a steal of a price, and this 20ft Model B by Tiny House Anywhere is just that. At only $35,500 for the base model, you’ll get a complete home AND there’s no loft. Instead, the builder installed a DIY Murphy bed that also has a flip-down table.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry
One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
BHG
The 8 Best Vinyl Plank Flooring Options of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing like the look of hardwood floors, but maintaining them can be quite the chore. They don’t take kindly to spills, and they are easily scratched by day-to-day foot—and paw!—traffic. Plus, hardwood floors are often pricey to install.
architecturaldigest.com
Should You Hire a Couch Doctor?
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For most surgeons, the operating room is the same: A dedicated chamber in a hospital, these sterile spaces are full of bright lights,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before and After: A Cluttered Pantry is Remade to Help This Busy Mom Thrive
Overhauling a pantry isn’t just about making a private space in your home beautiful. And it isn’t even about making it the most useful that it can be, either. Making the pantry not only functional but pleasant to be in has the potential to affect the entire atmosphere in the kitchen and the whole tone of meal prep.
extension.org
Answered Questions
Morning. Question about whether we should control the “wild” Virginia winter creeper vines we’ve discovered on the property. Have seen this for sale at nurseries; but discovering it all of a sudden really racing out along the ground under the hillside grasses this year had us wondering if it’s a good thing or not. (Nice red color had us thinking about using it somewhere in the landscape, but now..) Would this spread into surrounding forested metro parks & trails nearby?? Effect trees & undergrowth? Thank you!
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Secondhand Bedroom Dresser Gets a New Life as a Functional Kitchen Feature
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0