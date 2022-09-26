ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

TomCo
4d ago

So they want to end life without parole? Ummmm.....NO! Let everyone go? Are you 💩 me? Protest the conditions? Yes! No one forced you to commit crimes. The ADOC definitely needs to step up and fix the horrible conditions at it's facilities, or there will be mass rioting in all of them. They maybe incarcerated, but they are human beings.

Renee Mills-Mistretta
4d ago

FINALLY!! Unfortunately inmates have to on their death bed before the word finally is public. Alabama isn't the only state who are not budgeting enough money to hire more staff, better food. It's a national problem. I retired from the Department of Corrections from another state, the same problems exist. Prisons are out of sight, out of mind until finally something like this happens. Local, state & Federal levels our money is being stolen. They have kick back schemes galore. The money is siphoned off to other departments and then it's siphoned off into their pockets. HUD is another Federal Department of schemes and kick backs. Follow the money trail, your find the culprits.

Kiss my@ss
3d ago

The us gov just sent 61 million tax payer’s dollars to Pakistan for there flooding problem… how is that our problem. Why do the people of the United States put up with this is beyond me. Then you wonder why conditions are like they are in the prisons and the streets of America

4
WAAY-TV

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues

Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
The Associated Press

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage. Inmates provide much of the labor force inside prisons, the department said, so the lockups eliminated one of the three meals that normally are served to compensate for the lack of workers. “This is not a retaliatory measure but logistically necessary to ensure that other critical services are being provided,” the department said in a statement.
WSFA

Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation. “Inmates have...
utv44.com

Alabama prisoners refusing to work days into protest

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up...
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
alreporter.com

Opinion | Religious liberty in Alabama: Pretty good, could be better

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits Congress from infringing on citizens’ free exercise of their religion. How well do the 50 states safeguard that freedom?. Dr. Sarah Estelle of the First Liberty Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Democracy has begun answering that question with a...
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
wbrc.com

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated individuals dead at St. Clair Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed the deaths of two incarcerated individuals at St. Clair Correctional Facility over the past several days, according to official statements obtained by APR. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Wednesday that Kawmane Lamane Moore, a 32-year-old incarcerated man at the...
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
alreporter.com

Governor awards $1.64 million to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families...
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
AL.com

Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama

Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
alreporter.com

Ivey announces $82 million “middle mile” broadband expansion

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to guests gathered at Central Alabama Electric Cooperative outside of Prattville about the $82.45 million "middle mile program" to expand broadband in the state. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Nearly 3,000 miles of existing and new fiber infrastructure will be connected over the next three years thanks...
wvasfm.org

Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed the records after images circulating online 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan at Elmore Correctional Facility have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the facility saying, “get help.”
