So they want to end life without parole? Ummmm.....NO! Let everyone go? Are you 💩 me? Protest the conditions? Yes! No one forced you to commit crimes. The ADOC definitely needs to step up and fix the horrible conditions at it's facilities, or there will be mass rioting in all of them. They maybe incarcerated, but they are human beings.
FINALLY!! Unfortunately inmates have to on their death bed before the word finally is public. Alabama isn't the only state who are not budgeting enough money to hire more staff, better food. It's a national problem. I retired from the Department of Corrections from another state, the same problems exist. Prisons are out of sight, out of mind until finally something like this happens. Local, state & Federal levels our money is being stolen. They have kick back schemes galore. The money is siphoned off to other departments and then it's siphoned off into their pockets. HUD is another Federal Department of schemes and kick backs. Follow the money trail, your find the culprits.
The us gov just sent 61 million tax payer’s dollars to Pakistan for there flooding problem… how is that our problem. Why do the people of the United States put up with this is beyond me. Then you wonder why conditions are like they are in the prisons and the streets of America
