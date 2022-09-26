ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
COVID Vaccine Linked to Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle: Study

Sept. 28, 2022 -- Some people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have reported a temporary change in their menstrual cycles, according to a new study published in BMJ Medicine. Vaccinated people had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than 1 day with both the first and...
CDC: Masking No Longer Required in Health Care Settings

Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Centers for Disease Control has changed its position on mandatory masking in health care settings, no longer recommending that it be universal. It’s a “major departure” from the CDC’s previous recommendation of universal masking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill says.
White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
FDA to Explore Nutrition Labels on Front of Packages

Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Biden administration is pushing to change nutrition labels on food packaging to help people eat better and to encourage manufacturers to make healthier products. One change would be putting food labels on the front of packaging, or FOP. The Food and Drug Administration will research...
Getting Covid With MS

Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year, right? Well, not for me. On December 19, 2021, I was diagnosed with COVID-19, just 4 days after getting my MS treatment via infusion, that suppresses my immune system. The timing couldn’t have been worse. I was going down...
Long COVID Could Cost the Economy Trillions, Experts Predict

Editor's note: Find the latest long COVID news and guidance in Medscape's Long COVID Resource Center. Sept. 28, 2022 – Long COVID is likely to cost the U.S. economy trillions of dollars and will almost certainly affect multiple industries, from restaurants struggling to replace low-wage workers, to airlines scrambling to replace crew, to overwhelmed hospitals, experts are predicting.
U.S. Suicide Rate Rose in 2021 After 2 Years of Decline

Sept. 30, 2022 -- The number of people in the United States who died by suicide increased 4% in 2021 compared to the previous year, the National Center for Health Statistics reported. The agency said 47,646 people died by suicide in 2021 compared to 45,979 in 2020. The number of...
