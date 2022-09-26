Read full article on original website
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Our family does ‘trips instead of gifts’ for the holidays—and it has been life-changing
I love birthdays and the holidays, but I don't love the post-holiday clutter and extra stuff. So a few years ago, our family started leaning into experiences instead of gifts—and it has been a game-changer. Not only does clutter make me feel prickly and overwhelmed, but all that extra “stuff” (much of which ends up in the landfill) leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Eventually I decided to say enough. Enough with the post-holiday gift-giving hangover. Enough with the mental gymnastics to figure out my holiday shopping list. Enough with the piles of toys and clothes and games. We would do experiences instead of gifts.
I’m a bargain hunter and I’m saving money on bills by showering at the gym – I even put my PJs on so I’m ready for bed
WITH the cost of living crisis causing many families a lot of stress, it seems that people are increasingly fearful of turning on the heating and having long showers this winter. But one woman has figured out a savvy way to get around these concerns. Instead of showering daily at...
I’m a mum-of-six and here’s the easy way I get my children to do their chores – it works every time
GETTING your children to help around the house and do their chores isn’t always easy. Whether they simply refuse to help out or take ages to be persuaded, it can feel very frustrating for already tired parents. But fear not, as one mum-of-six has revealed how she gets her...
I had mum-guilt leaving our kids to build our dream home – I moved them into the building site & they helped us decorate
A MUM-OF-TWO has revealed how she and her husband suffered from so much guilt when building their dream home, as it took over their entire lives and left them unable to spend time with their kids. So, in a bid to unite their family again, the couple decided to move...
Why It’s So Important for Kids to Spend Time with Their Grandparents
Look no further than your own family to find role models for your children. Grandparents can inspire the younger generation’s values and future. We all know that grandparents are our kids’ go-to source for bear hugs, commiseration (you are the common enemy), and yummy movie night snacks. But did you know that kids benefit from their grandparent’s advice, guidance, and endless love, too? Yup, research shows that it’s a win-win for both generations, and so, in honor of Grandparent’s Day on Sept. 11, here are 10 reasons why your kids need to get in that QT with Nana, Pop-Pop, Mimi, or Gramps.
Louisville Cardinal
Perfecting Your Child’s Bedtime Routine: How Do You Build a Routine for Them?
Bedtime is one of the most routine things in a child’s life, and yet it can sometimes feel like a minefield. Studies show that having a bedtime routine improves your child’s mood and behavioral regulation. It’s easy to get caught up in trying to make bedtime a special event every night. But what if you could still find ways to make it more fun, safer, and easier for your little one?
First-time mamas reach milestones, too—right alongside their baby
Rolling over? Sitting Up? Walking? These are some of the baby milestones that parents eagerly anticipate the minute the pink line etches into a positive pregnancy test. All the parenting books I’ve read focused exclusively on the milestones that your baby would experience—but what about the mom milestones that we hit as mamas?
New York Post
‘I took a little holiday from one of my kids and I feel a heap better’
The other week I did something which I could have felt guilty about as a mom. I jumped on a plane with only one of my sons to visit a dear friend interstate, leaving my other kid to hang out with his dad for a few days. One got a...
