UFC fighter El Ninja to become first Argentine athlete paid in crypto
Guido Cannetti, an Argentinian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, is now the first martial arts athlete in the country to receive 100% of his salary in stablecoins amid rising inflation and Argentina’s economic deterioration, announced the crypto payroll company Bitwage on Monday. Dubbed El Ninja, he returns to the...
Crypto Giant Coinbase Facing $350,000,000 Lawsuit for Allegedly Infringing on Technology Patent
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a lawsuit alleging that the firm has been infringing a patent for a value transfer technology. According to a filing in a Delaware court, Veritaseum Capital is seeking $350 million in damages from Coinbase under the claim that the exchange is using its patent to facilitate several of its services, including Coinbase Cloud, Coinbase Pay and Coinbase Wallet.
XRP Whales Move Massive Batches of Crypto, Sending $130,650,000 in Flurry of Transactions
XRP whales have been spotted moving huge bags of crypto as Ripple’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) takes a new turn. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, a handful of XRP whales moved over $130 million in crypto over the course of two days this weekend.
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
Algorand Pumps 9.45%: Partnership with FIFA Underpins ALGO
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Algorand pumps 9.45% to trade at $0.3715 during the early European session. It is speculated that the recent cooperation with FIFA and the hiring of a new chief marketing officer (CMO) have contributed to the recent increase in the price of ALGO, the native coin of the Algorand blockchain. The value of Algorand, a proof-of-stake (PoS) Layer 1 blockchain, has increased rapidly during the past week.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 26: Terra Classic fights back posting 50% gains
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $57.17 billion. As of press time, it stood at $973.7 billion, up 6.2% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 7.9% over the reporting period to $358.94 billion from $358.94 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was up 8% to $169.83 billion from $157.25 billion.
Qredo teams up with Sweat Economy on crypto custody
Qredo is delighted to announce its custody partnership with Sweat Economy on Sweat Wallet, the fastest growing DApp of all time. With 120 million users across Web2 (Sweatcoin app) and Web3 (Sweat Wallet), Sweat Economy is the original ‘Move-2-Earn’ and one of the largest active communities in crypto. On September 13th Sweat Economy distributed over 4.7 Billion of its new SWEAT token to 13.5M of its Sweatcoin users who opted to enter into Web3 and immediately jumped to the top of the DApp charts with its new Sweat Wallet app.
Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’
Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
Nike loses important support ahead of earnings. Here are the possible reasons
Nike is expected to post $0.91 EPS in quarterly earnings this week. BofA analysts see a gloomy outlook in China and higher forex risks. Nike stock has broken below key support amid a $122 target by BofA. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reports earnings on September 29 after the market close. However,...
Payments shop Strike raises $80 million in Bitcoin maximalist flex
Strike, the mobile payments app that facilitates instant transactions via blockchain, has raised another $80 million in fundraising in a show of Bitcoin maximalist strength. Why it matters: Strike is making the cumbersome digital asset "go" by using the Lightning Network, a layer 2 that enables faster and cheaper transactions — that its CEO Jack Mallers thinks could eventually make the crypto world more accessible to normal people.
Algorand $ALGO Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Algorand. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Algorand crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Algorand wiki, please submit them in comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Moving Higher Today
Investors seem to be watching the foreign exchange markets.
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo Is A Blockchain for Storage-heavy Applications. DeSo’s integration with the leading...
Bitcoin retreats 7% after sharp rejection at $20K
Bitcoin rose and fell by more than 7% in the past 24 hours. After hitting highs of $20,300 on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency is down 7.6% to trade around $18,600. The pump and dump was accompanied by record trading volumes. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price retreated hastily from the $20k level as...
Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem
Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem:. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
