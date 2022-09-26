ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

UFC fighter El Ninja to become first Argentine athlete paid in crypto

Guido Cannetti, an Argentinian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, is now the first martial arts athlete in the country to receive 100% of his salary in stablecoins amid rising inflation and Argentina’s economic deterioration, announced the crypto payroll company Bitwage on Monday. Dubbed El Ninja, he returns to the...
UFC
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Giant Coinbase Facing $350,000,000 Lawsuit for Allegedly Infringing on Technology Patent

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a lawsuit alleging that the firm has been infringing a patent for a value transfer technology. According to a filing in a Delaware court, Veritaseum Capital is seeking $350 million in damages from Coinbase under the claim that the exchange is using its patent to facilitate several of its services, including Coinbase Cloud, Coinbase Pay and Coinbase Wallet.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matheus Nicolau
Person
Guido Cannetti
Person
Alex Crognale
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

Algorand Pumps 9.45%: Partnership with FIFA Underpins ALGO

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Algorand pumps 9.45% to trade at $0.3715 during the early European session. It is speculated that the recent cooperation with FIFA and the hiring of a new chief marketing officer (CMO) have contributed to the recent increase in the price of ALGO, the native coin of the Algorand blockchain. The value of Algorand, a proof-of-stake (PoS) Layer 1 blockchain, has increased rapidly during the past week.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Argentinians#Combat#Argentines#The Stellar Network
coinfomania.com

Qredo teams up with Sweat Economy on crypto custody

Qredo is delighted to announce its custody partnership with Sweat Economy on Sweat Wallet, the fastest growing DApp of all time. With 120 million users across Web2 (Sweatcoin app) and Web3 (Sweat Wallet), Sweat Economy is the original ‘Move-2-Earn’ and one of the largest active communities in crypto. On September 13th Sweat Economy distributed over 4.7 Billion of its new SWEAT token to 13.5M of its Sweatcoin users who opted to enter into Web3 and immediately jumped to the top of the DApp charts with its new Sweat Wallet app.
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

Your favourite hamburger company is now on a ’90-day negative catalyst watch’

Citi issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on McDonald's. Analyst Jon Tower explained why on CNBC's "Closing Bell". McDonald's stock closed roughly 3.0% down on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) ended in the red this evening after a Citi analyst issued a 90-day negative catalyst watch on the fast-food company.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

Payments shop Strike raises $80 million in Bitcoin maximalist flex

Strike, the mobile payments app that facilitates instant transactions via blockchain, has raised another $80 million in fundraising in a show of Bitcoin maximalist strength. Why it matters: Strike is making the cumbersome digital asset "go" by using the Lightning Network, a layer 2 that enables faster and cheaper transactions — that its CEO Jack Mallers thinks could eventually make the crypto world more accessible to normal people.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Algorand $ALGO Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

This is the official HackerNoon wiki for Algorand. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on Algorand crypto price page. If you’d like to suggest edits to our official Algorand wiki, please submit them in comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
FIFA
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo Is A Blockchain for Storage-heavy Applications. DeSo’s integration with the leading...
SOFTWARE
invezz.com

Bitcoin retreats 7% after sharp rejection at $20K

Bitcoin rose and fell by more than 7% in the past 24 hours. After hitting highs of $20,300 on Tuesday, the cryptocurrency is down 7.6% to trade around $18,600. The pump and dump was accompanied by record trading volumes. The Bitcoin (BTC/USD) price retreated hastily from the $20k level as...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Lum Network Launches DFract, The First Crypto Index Of The Cosmos Ecosystem

Lum Network, an innovative project aiming to bring mass adoption in web3 and in the Cosmos ecosystem, is launching a new DeFi (Decentralized Finance) product built on top of its blockchain for the Cosmos ecosystem:. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy