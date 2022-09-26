Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An Open Letter to Texas Tech Football Coach Joey McGuire
I'd like to make some suggestions about respecting the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. We have a couple of problems that need to be dealt with over at Texas Tech before someone gets hurt, arrested, or fined a lot more than $50,000. With that in mind, here's what I'd tell Coach McGuire.
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Texas Commit Malik Muhammad Schedules Official Visit to Alabama
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
WAPT
Germantown HS Star Madison Booker commits to Texas
MADISON, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The top girls basketball player in the state of Mississippi commits to Texas this afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 29
Bowie got back on track with a 51-14 win over Austin High and Crockett thumped LASA 63-0 in games with the Austin Independent School District.
do512.com
Crossing State Lines with Weed
State laws regulating cannabis are rapidly transforming across the United States. In fact, earlier this year, New Mexico passed a law allowing recreational weed to be bought and sold in dispensaries. In light of this, many Texans are wondering what the changing policies in neighboring states might mean for them....
voiceofmotown.com
Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian details quarterback's progress ahead of West Virginia
Texas football hosts West Virginia this Saturday for a key game against the Mountaineers. A primary story to track is the recovery of quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 2 loss to Alabama. All reports indicate that Ewers is ahead of...
How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate
The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
Wilburn stepping up for Texas Tech
One of the biggest surprises of fall camp was the emergence of Dennis Wilburn as Texas Tech's starting center--one of the most critical positions in football. While many pundits, including yours truly, might have been caught off guard by the 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior who transferred in from Hutchinson Community College this offseason, Wilburn has been described by head coach Joey McGuire as very confident.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Longhorn Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home, but it's not what you think
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Football Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his South Austin home for $7.5 million. The 5,331-square-foot, five-bedroom house was placed on the market Tuesday. But football fans don't need to worry about Coach Sark leaving his post. His listing agent, Drew Tate, said he and his family have already moved into a newly constructed home that better suits them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
UT football coach Steve Sarkisian's Austin home listed at $7.5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — UT football coach Steve Sarkisian lists his home on the market at a whopping $7.5 million, according to the San Antonio Express News. The Rollingwood estate located on the corner of Park Hills Drive and Hatley Drive features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery in Lubbock closing its doors
LUBBOCK, Texas — Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is closing its doors on Friday due to inflation and increasing cost of operating. Tory Bruggeman, owner of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, said no one saw it coming after 4 years. She started the business after not knowing what to do after graduation back in 2018. Then, in […]
Coolest mornings all season this weekend
Low temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s areawide Saturday and Sunday mornings as a reinforcing shot of comfortable air keeps humidity low this weekend. -- David Yeomans
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas
Not much love from ESPN this week.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2