One of the biggest surprises of fall camp was the emergence of Dennis Wilburn as Texas Tech's starting center--one of the most critical positions in football. While many pundits, including yours truly, might have been caught off guard by the 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior who transferred in from Hutchinson Community College this offseason, Wilburn has been described by head coach Joey McGuire as very confident.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO