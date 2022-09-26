Read full article on original website
Related
City of Bowie Receives Film Friendly Texas Designation
Congratulations are in order for our friends in Bowie. In a press release on Thursday, September 29, Governor Greg Abbott announced The City of Bowie had received the designation of being a Film Friendly Texas community:. I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and...
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
Texoma High School Battle Three (Oklahoma Edition)
I am bored and that means I put my imagination to work in another Texoma High School battle!. In case you have not read my previous battles, I will put them below our most recent ones. Before, I have always focused on the Texas counties, even though I call it a Texoma battle. I think it's time we show Oklahoma some love. I focus on three counties in my latest post. Tillman, Cotton, and Jefferson county.
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0