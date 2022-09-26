ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

First look: Kentucky at Ole Miss odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 4 days ago
The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) tangle with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 0-0) Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled for noon ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Kentucky vs. Ole Miss from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Kentucky rode big-play touchdowns to a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois Saturday. The Wildcats got 3 TD passes of 40-plus yards from QB Will Levis and logged their third 300-yard passing game in 4 weeks. The efficient Levis has registered 10.1 yards per pass attempt while completing 67.5% of his passes.

Ole Miss let things get a little leaky after opening a 34-14 lead late in the 2nd quarter of Saturday’s game against Tulsa. The visitors kept the Rebels off the board the final 31 minutes of play, but Ole Miss held on for the 35-27 triumph. The Rebels gashed the Golden Hurricane for 308 yards on the ground. Ole Miss’ 280.8 rushing yards per contest ranks 4th in the nation.

Kentucky is No. 8 and Ole Miss 11th in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Kentucky at Ole Miss odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:42 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kentucky +205 (bet $100 to win $205) | Ole Miss -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kentucky +6.5 (-105) | Ole Miss -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Kentucky 4-0 | Ole Miss 4-0
  • ATS: Kentucky 3-1 | Ole Miss 2-2
  • O/U: Kentucky 1-3 | Ole Miss 1-3

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss head-to-head

The all-time series between these SEC foes includes 28 Ole Miss victories, 14 Kentucky wins and 1 tie. The Rebels are 3-1 in the last 4 games and 6-2 in the last 8.

The last meeting in the series was Oct. 3, 2020. On that day, Ole Miss prevailed 42-41 when UK failed to connect on an extra point in overtime.

Across the last 4 games of the series, Ole Miss is 3-1 ATS, and the Over is 3-1.

