ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

First look: Oklahoma at TCU odds and lines

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlO2g_0iAzSTLh00

The No.16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Oklahoma vs. TCU odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Sooners were able to reel off 3 wins to begin the season before losing to Kansas State in a 41-34 shootout in Week 4. QB Dillon Gabriel has yet to turn the ball over this season while throwing for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs remain undefeated to begin the season after taking down SMU 42-34 in Week 4. QB Max Duggan has also recorded 0 turnovers to begin the season while throwing for 695 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s matchup as the No. 16 ranked team in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Oklahoma at TCU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Oklahoma -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | TCU +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma -6.5 (-115) | TCU +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 67.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Oklahoma 3-1 | TCU 3-0
  • ATS: Oklahoma 2-2 | TCU 3-0
  • O/U: Oklahoma 1-3 | TCU 2-1

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Oklahoma vs. TCU head-to-head

This will be the 23rd meeting between Oklahoma and TCU. The Sooners have a massive advantage in the win column, winning 17 of the first 22 meetings between these programs.

Oklahoma took down TCU 52-31 last season, and they’ve won 8 straight meetings. The Sooners lead the all-time series 8-2 when they are the only ranked team against the Horned Frogs.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Fort Worth, TX
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#College Football#Oklahoma Sooners#Ats#American Football#The Tcu Horned Frogs#Kickoff#Abc#Kansas State#The Horned Frogs#Smu#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football in a hurricane: Notre Dame tries throwing 31 times in middle of literal hurricane

This week ESPN’s “College Gameday” travels to Clemson, South Carolina for a battle between a couple of unbeaten squads as the host Tigers take on North Carolina State. Notre Dame is off for their bye this week but with the weather that is expected it’s seemingly fitting from a Fighting Irish fan’s perspective that these two are meeting up.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy