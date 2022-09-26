First look: Oklahoma at TCU odds and lines

The No.16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) will travel to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Oklahoma vs. TCU odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

The Sooners were able to reel off 3 wins to begin the season before losing to Kansas State in a 41-34 shootout in Week 4. QB Dillon Gabriel has yet to turn the ball over this season while throwing for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs remain undefeated to begin the season after taking down SMU 42-34 in Week 4. QB Max Duggan has also recorded 0 turnovers to begin the season while throwing for 695 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s matchup as the No. 16 ranked team in the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Oklahoma at TCU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML): Oklahoma -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | TCU +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Oklahoma -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | TCU +200 (bet $100 to win $200) Against the spread (ATS): Oklahoma -6.5 (-115) | TCU +6.5 (-105)

Oklahoma -6.5 (-115) | TCU +6.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 67.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

2022 betting stats

ML : Oklahoma 3-1 | TCU 3-0

: Oklahoma 3-1 | TCU 3-0 ATS : Oklahoma 2-2 | TCU 3-0

: Oklahoma 2-2 | TCU 3-0 O/U: Oklahoma 1-3 | TCU 2-1

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Oklahoma vs. TCU head-to-head

This will be the 23rd meeting between Oklahoma and TCU. The Sooners have a massive advantage in the win column, winning 17 of the first 22 meetings between these programs.

Oklahoma took down TCU 52-31 last season, and they’ve won 8 straight meetings. The Sooners lead the all-time series 8-2 when they are the only ranked team against the Horned Frogs.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News