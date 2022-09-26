ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Station#Chicago Police Department#Violent Crime#The Chicago Tribune
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 57-year-old was stabbed in the torso by someone he knew around 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
HOMEWOOD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘He Was Acting Up’: 3-Year-Old Dies After Reportedly Being Abducted Then Pushed Into Lake Michigan By His Aunt Days After His Father Announced He Needs Heart Transplant

An Illinois pathologist has announced the death of a Cook County toddler, who, according to family, was pushed off the Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his mentally ill aunt after she reportedly abducted him. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Cook County Medical Examiner released the news that 3-year-old Josiah...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy