14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
Teen in critical condition after South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 19-year-old man was near a sidewalk in the 1100 West 77th Street around 9:18 p.m. when he was shot in the back. The victim was taken...
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
nypressnews.com
Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase
CHICAGO (CBS) — An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim’s car as they were being chased by police. Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a...
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
nypressnews.com
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead. CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, fatally stabbed in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 57-year-old was stabbed in the torso by someone he knew around 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 72nd Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he...
nypressnews.com
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID’d
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) — The man killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Western Springs involving six vehicles has been identified. Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44, of Chicago was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Western Springs police said Friday. The incident took place just after 4:10...
fox32chicago.com
Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.
Attackers Hit Older Asian Man With Bottle, Robbed Him On Red Line: ‘Absolutely Horrific’
ROSELAND — Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed and attacked an older man Sunday on the Red Line — the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate attacks nationwide, an organizer said. About 2:40 a.m., the man was riding the train near the...
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘He Was Acting Up’: 3-Year-Old Dies After Reportedly Being Abducted Then Pushed Into Lake Michigan By His Aunt Days After His Father Announced He Needs Heart Transplant
An Illinois pathologist has announced the death of a Cook County toddler, who, according to family, was pushed off the Navy Pier into Lake Michigan by his mentally ill aunt after she reportedly abducted him. On Monday, Sept. 26, the Cook County Medical Examiner released the news that 3-year-old Josiah...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
