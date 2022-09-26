Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO