ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

UW System takes to social media to boost financial aid applications

The University of Wisconsin System is making a new push to encourage more potential college students to apply for federal financial aid. The goal is to get more high school seniors from lower income families to consider enrolling at state universities and ensure qualification for a new tuition promise initiative.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Staffing concerns prompt northern Wisconsin counties to explore merging 911 dispatch centers

Two northern Wisconsin counties are exploring a possible merger of their 911 dispatch centers to improve staffing levels and services in the region. Ashland and Bayfield counties are splitting the cost of a roughly $50,000 feasibility study that will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to examine equipment, staffing and governance of a potential joint dispatch center.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wpr.org

Wisconsin property values see record growth in 2022

Wisconsin property values saw a record increase in 2022, coming after a continued shortage of homes and new real estate demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found total property values in the state grew by 13.8 percent, overwhelmingly surpassing the previous record increase of 9.6 percent in 2006. The nonpartisan research group’s analysis looks at data from the state Department of Revenue on equalized property values as of Jan. 1 dating back to 1985.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike

As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Rates#Dhs#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
wpr.org

Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas. Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wpr.org

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wpr.org

Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy