DNR: Wisconsin wolf population dropped 14 percent after controversial wolf hunt last year
Wisconsin's wolf population fell around 14 percent to 972 wolves following last year’s controversial wolf hunt, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The agency released the figures during Wednesday’s Wisconsin Natural Resources Board meeting. The DNR originally planned to hold a hunt in November 2021, but...
UW System takes to social media to boost financial aid applications
The University of Wisconsin System is making a new push to encourage more potential college students to apply for federal financial aid. The goal is to get more high school seniors from lower income families to consider enrolling at state universities and ensure qualification for a new tuition promise initiative.
Report: Power shift in the last decade has prevented policies to protect Wisconsin's environment
Wisconsin is failing to protect the environment and conserve natural resources as power has shifted from state agencies to the Republican-controlled Legislature, according to a new report from a state conservation group. Wisconsin’s Green Fire claims legislation, court rulings and politics have undermined efforts to address threats to the environment...
Staffing concerns prompt northern Wisconsin counties to explore merging 911 dispatch centers
Two northern Wisconsin counties are exploring a possible merger of their 911 dispatch centers to improve staffing levels and services in the region. Ashland and Bayfield counties are splitting the cost of a roughly $50,000 feasibility study that will be conducted by Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners to examine equipment, staffing and governance of a potential joint dispatch center.
3 technical college system board members still serving 16 months after terms expire
Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. It's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republican state senators to linger beyond his appointment to the DNR's Natural Resources Board to ensure conservative control.
Natural Resources Board member asks Fred Prehn to reconsider his refusal to step down
A member of the Natural Resources Board called on former chair Fred Prehn to reconsider his refusal to step down from the policy-making body for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The request follows a report Tuesday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about texts that show Prehn decided to remain...
Wisconsin property values see record growth in 2022
Wisconsin property values saw a record increase in 2022, coming after a continued shortage of homes and new real estate demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found total property values in the state grew by 13.8 percent, overwhelmingly surpassing the previous record increase of 9.6 percent in 2006. The nonpartisan research group’s analysis looks at data from the state Department of Revenue on equalized property values as of Jan. 1 dating back to 1985.
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
Photos: Here's what Hurricane Ian looks like in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian has landed in South Carolina — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas. Ahead of Ian's landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon, Gov....
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina, flooding beaches and roads
Hurricane Ian is creating chaos along the South Carolina shore, where it made landfall south of Georgetown as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon. The town is about 60 miles northeast of Charleston. As it arrived, Ian was flooding beach areas and residential neighborhoods with storm surges and massive rainfall,...
Hurricane Ian has lost some strength but still has sustained winds of 125 mph
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, producing winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge and flooding, resulting...
Hurricane Ian is a Category 1 but is still expected to cause high winds and flooding
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, producing winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge and flooding, resulting...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida's Lee County on Wednesday afternoon. The category 4 hurricane produced winds of 150 miles per hour and storm surge over 7 feet high in Naples before coming ashore. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian's high winds and rain will cause intense storm surge...
Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, some deaths have been reported and massive power outages continue, as the full scope of Ian's destruction becomes clearer.
