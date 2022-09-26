Read full article on original website
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Big Salary Cap Jump
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman talks about the status of conversations between David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks have lost two key forwards from their top six for a few weeks. The Toronto Maple Leafs have to shift things around in the absence...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
3 Takeaways From Jets Preseason Win vs. the Senators – 9/27/22
The Winnipeg Jets played their first home preseason game on Tuesday night, defeating the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3. The lineup consisted of many veterans and young bottom-six forwards, and Connor Hellebuyck played all 60 minutes in the crease, making 24 saves in his first game of 2022-23.
3 Reasons Why the Blackhawks Could Keep Kane & Toews
The Chicago Blackhawks blew it up this summer, but even with the preseason underway, two of the team’s most prominent names remain with the club. Despite constant trade speculation, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are returning to the Blackhawks, albeit with a pretty flawed roster surrounding them. Given that...
3 Bad Contracts the Blackhawks Should Trade For
When Chicago Blackhawks‘ training camp opened on Sept. 21, general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss various topics. One of them that stood out was the salary cap, as he stated that he was open to “weaponizing” salary cap space in a trade if a team wants to unload a bad contract before opening night. The Blackhawks are fifth-best in the league in cap space, with over $7 million to work with. One of the rules is that teams can be 10 percent above it during the offseason but must be compliant before the regular season begins. There are a lot of NHL clubs looking to shed salary, and the Blackhawks have made it clear they want draft capital for the 2023 NHL Draft with their flurry of offseason moves. Here are a few trade candidates they can consider.
3 Oilers in Contention for League Awards in 2022-23
As long as the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will always be in contention for NHL awards. Both players are entering their prime and are among the best in the world. The team also has some solid young talent entering the lineup, and a couple of their rookies could compete for the Calder Trophy this season. There are also a few long shots that are worth mentioning. Here’s a look at all of the Oilers players in contention for league awards in 2022-23.
3 Early Observations From Canadiens Training Camp
Training camp is just one week old and multiple intriguing storylines have already emerged as the Montreal Canadiens continue preparing for their 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 12 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. For Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, Martin St. Louis, and the new management team,...
10 Biggest Milestones of the 2022-23 NHL Season
After yet another busy offseason, the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is within striking distance. A number of the league’s marquee players are positioned to hit several noteworthy statistical milestones and cement their places in NHL lore. From establishing ironman streaks to rising up the career goalscoring leaderboard, here are some of the most significant benchmarks to be reached or surpassed this season.
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Vejmelka & Crouse
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at two players this week and next with the season looming. Up this week are goaltender Karel Vejmelka and forward Lawson Crouse. After a breakout season last year, where Crouse recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 65 games, the Coyotes forward looks to bounce back from a season-ending surgery and build off last season. The goaltender — who’s nicknamed “Veggie” — on the other hand, looks to build off his rookie season, in which he surprised a lot of people on a not very good team.
Flames Shouldn’t Rush to Extend MacKenzie Weegar
In the days after acquiring both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers, it was clear that the Calgary Flames needed to do everything in their power to get both signed to contract extensions. After all, at the time of the deal, both were on contracts that had just one year remaining.
3 Canucks’ Players to Step up With Boeser Out
The Vancouver Canucks announced Brock Boeser is set to miss three to four weeks after undergoing successful hand surgery. Boeser hurt himself at practice on day three of the club’s training camp. He will likely miss five to seven regular season games. During training camp, head coach Bruce Boudreau...
3 Ways Canadiens Justifiably Give Primeau NHL Ice Time in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau just got his first taste of NHL action this season, appearing in relief of Jake Allen in Game 1 of the preseason against the New Jersey Devils. While he played competently enough stopping 11 of 13 shots, the hope should be he sees little to no more once the regular season starts.
Oilers in on Chychrun, as They Should Be if They’re Contenders
The talk surrounding a Jakob Chychrun trade out of Arizona has heated up in a major way over the last 24 hours. Despite Arizona saying they’re in no rush to move the defenseman, it certainly feels like they are considering chatter is the asking price has softened and Chychun himself has spoken about being ready to move on. Many believe the start of the organization’s internal deadline is the regular season and if so, a deal could go down here over the next 24-72 hours.
Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp
In the category of players you may not have heard of, let me introduce you to Saku Maenalanen — an offseason signing of the Winnipeg Jets, who until recently has stealthily flown under the radar compared to other newcomers trying to make the team. That was, until they started playing preseason games.
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-2 Win Over the Blue Jackets – 9/29/22
The Enterprise Center in St. Louis was prepped – cold and buzzing in anticipation for the start of the team’s first home preseason game of the year. The St. Louis Blues came into the night’s matchup with a 3-0-0 record taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were also entering with a strong 2-0-1 record. Fans also caught an early look at what could be two regular season lines featuring Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as a line of Jake Neighbours, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.
Ducks News & Rumors: Strome, Training Camp & More
With training camp in the rearview mirror and preseason now in full swing, fans are waiting to see how this season’s Anaheim Ducks team compares to last season’s. Here’s the Ducks’ news out of training camp. No In-Season Extensions for Star Trio. General manager Pat Verbeek...
Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason
At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams
The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
Oilers’ Yamamoto Primed for Breakout Season in 2022-23
The Edmonton Oilers have a great young group that is only getting faster and more skilled. An important piece of the future is Kailer Yamamoto, who has now established himself as a top-six winger on the team. We’ve gotten a taste of what the coaching staff is thinking regarding lines, and it appears as though Yamamoto will start the season on the first line.
