Richland weapons complaint ends with 13 people detained, 4 arrested
RICHLAND, Wash. — What began as a weapons complaint ended with four arrests as Richland police officers, Benton County deputies and Tri-Cities SWAT crews detained 13 people involved in a group altercation. According to the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300-block of Barth Ave in Richland...
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
Man charged with disorderly conduct
HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA – So far the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who...
RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint
RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
Richland Police Arrest 4 and Detain Several More at Neighborhood Residence
Richland Police arrested 4 people and took several into custody at a home on Thursday. At about 9:30 am, Police were called out to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Avenue. Reports say a witness saw a white male display a pistol and fired off a single...
Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river
Her sister says she was reported missing.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
Central Washington Man Sentenced to Eight Months for Stabbing Girlfriend
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Alleged trooper shooter may face additional charges
WALLA WALLA – Additional charges are under review against Brandon Dennis. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, the suspected gunman in last Thursday’s shooting of. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 28. Walla Walla County. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said O’Neel could face charges of bomb threat-intent...
Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified
(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Sept. 28, is now behind bars. West Richland Police Department Officers responded to W. Van Giesen St. and Crown Dr. after two witnesses reported an assault. Officers said a man had physically assaulted a woman at the...
Benton County Adult Drug Court celebrates 330th graduate
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton and Franklin County Adult Drug Court is an intensive treatment and accountability program for those in the community who suffer from substance abuse. It involves frequent and random substance testing, weekly court appearances, family and peer support involvement and treatment and education tailored to each...
Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that...
Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue. Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center. Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues...
“He’s Running…He’s Got a Gun” –Video Released Of KPD Shootout
A wanted suspect who was being sought by Kennewick Police was arrested after he exchanged gunfire with police. Wanted suspect exchanged gunfire with Police on September 13th. According to the SIU, Special Investigations Unit, by way of KPD, the following was released Thursday:. "..Kennewick Police Detective Cory McGee observed Anthony...
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
