Benton County, WA

KEPR

Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with disorderly conduct

HERMISTON – Dale Robert Mininger, 60, of Hermiston was charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after he allegedly caused a panic at Walmart in Hermiston. Police Chief Jason Edmiston said Mininger was yelling at people and causing a disturbance and was open carrying a handgun on his waist. Openly carrying...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled

YAKIMA, WA – So far the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD makes arrest after weapons complaint

RICHLAND, Wash.- Around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27, the Richland Police Department (RPD), responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skatepark at 1185 Carondelet Drive. The caller reported being threatened by somebody with a machete and a handgun. According to the RPD, the person who made the threats...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged trooper shooter may face additional charges

WALLA WALLA – Additional charges are under review against Brandon Dennis. O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla, the suspected gunman in last Thursday’s shooting of. Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., 28. Walla Walla County. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said O’Neel could face charges of bomb threat-intent...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Remains Found Near Cable Bridge Identified

(Kennewick, WA) -- The human remains recovered from the Columbia River on Tuesday September 27, have been positively identified through dental records as 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known residence was in the City of Kennewick. Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennewick Police Department are working together with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Sept. 28, is now behind bars. West Richland Police Department Officers responded to W. Van Giesen St. and Crown Dr. after two witnesses reported an assault. Officers said a man had physically assaulted a woman at the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised. KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that...
KENNEWICK, WA

