theshelbyreport.com
Schnucks Announces Intention To Acquire Fricks Market Stores
St. Louis, Missouri-based Schnuck Markets has announced its intent to acquire two Fricks Market stores, located at 401 Central Ave. in Union, Missouri, and 45 North Clark St. in Sullivan, Missouri. The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through Oct. 23, when it will close for three days...
Columbia Missourian
Family-owned company offers hand-mixed dry soup and dip mixes
A love of gardening led to a business for Linda and Vern Thompson selling pickles, jams, and pickled vegetables. As their business grew, the Thompsons started to sell dry dip and soup mixes. Thirty years later, Thompson Farm Soups & More in Wentzville continues to thrive under the current owner,...
Dierbergs markets announce meat recall
A meat recall has been announced at Dierbergs markets.
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
advantagenews.com
Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations
It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
KMOV
SSM Health hosting free drive-thru flu clinic in October
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – SSM Health will have drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at various locations on Saturday, Oct. 8. Anyone older than 9 years old will be able to receive the vaccine at any of the locations. The Cardinal Glennon clinic will vaccinate anyone age 6 months and older. No high-dose vaccinations will be available.
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Schnucks buying remaining Fricks Market stores
The locations are closing for a few days in October as they make the transition to the new ownership.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
Columbia Missourian
Family recipe turns into thriving hot sauce business in St. Louis
"Never in a zillion years” did Pamela Dooley imagine she would ever be running a hot sauce business. What developed from a secret family recipe created by her grandmother has evolved into two distinct sauces that are exclusively her own. Now, Dooley has her sights set on Pammy Whammy Sauces becoming a mainstay in the hot sauce world.
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
KMOV
South County staple feels the effects of rising commercial rental costs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inside the Watering Bowl on South Hanley Road, top dawg Jeremy King is working against the clock to get their dog grooming and boarding facility back up and running since it flooded back in July. “All the drywall, electrical, flooring, fencing, turf, everything had to...
St. Louis declares part of downtown a ‘Cardinals Clean Zone’
St. Louis officials met Tuesday afternoon as the city gets ready for what might be another long playoff run for the Cardinals.
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Hurricane Ian, nice temps in our area
St. Louis forecast includes mild temperatures. All eyes are on Hurricane Ian. It is not expected to affect St. Louis.
gladstonedispatch.com
University City seeks to buy out just 24 houses, way fewer than expected
UNIVERSITY CITY — Officials here are seeking $7 million to offer to buy out 24 houses and one apartment complex ravaged by flooding along the River Des Peres in late July. The city identified the properties in a news release Monday afternoon after sending letters to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency over the weekend seeking federal and state grant funding for a voluntary buyout of flood-prone homes. The state agency administers flood buyouts funded by federal cash.
