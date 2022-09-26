ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

theshelbyreport.com

Schnucks Announces Intention To Acquire Fricks Market Stores

St. Louis, Missouri-based Schnuck Markets has announced its intent to acquire two Fricks Market stores, located at 401 Central Ave. in Union, Missouri, and 45 North Clark St. in Sullivan, Missouri. The Union store will remain open as Fricks Market through Oct. 23, when it will close for three days...
UNION, MO
Columbia Missourian

Family-owned company offers hand-mixed dry soup and dip mixes

A love of gardening led to a business for Linda and Vern Thompson selling pickles, jams, and pickled vegetables. As their business grew, the Thompsons started to sell dry dip and soup mixes. Thirty years later, Thompson Farm Soups & More in Wentzville continues to thrive under the current owner,...
WENTZVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Businesses eyeing Godfrey Road locations

It’s taken several months, but a gourmet coffee shop originally proposed for an intersection along Godfrey Road in Godfrey is preparing to move into a new location. Scooter’s Coffee has built a handful of locations in the area, and now appears poised to continue its expansion near the Godfrey MotoMart.
GODFREY, IL
FOX 2

Manufacturing warehouse on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A fire started at a manufacturing warehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The fire started at about 1 p.m. at a warehouse in the 400 block of East DeSoto Avenue. The St. Louis Fire Department is responding. They said they have deployed one line and there is a “report of a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SSM Health hosting free drive-thru flu clinic in October

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – SSM Health will have drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at various locations on Saturday, Oct. 8. Anyone older than 9 years old will be able to receive the vaccine at any of the locations. The Cardinal Glennon clinic will vaccinate anyone age 6 months and older. No high-dose vaccinations will be available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP

Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples

St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Family recipe turns into thriving hot sauce business in St. Louis

"Never in a zillion years” did Pamela Dooley imagine she would ever be running a hot sauce business. What developed from a secret family recipe created by her grandmother has evolved into two distinct sauces that are exclusively her own. Now, Dooley has her sights set on Pammy Whammy Sauces becoming a mainstay in the hot sauce world.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Speaking for the dead

Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KSDK

St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

University City seeks to buy out just 24 houses, way fewer than expected

UNIVERSITY CITY — Officials here are seeking $7 million to offer to buy out 24 houses and one apartment complex ravaged by flooding along the River Des Peres in late July. The city identified the properties in a news release Monday afternoon after sending letters to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency over the weekend seeking federal and state grant funding for a voluntary buyout of flood-prone homes. The state agency administers flood buyouts funded by federal cash.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO

