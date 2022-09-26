Read full article on original website
Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
Firefighters investigating suspicious vehicle fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #1 is investigating a suspicious vehicle fire that created a brush fire just off of Interstate 82 and Coffin Rd. on Sept. 27. Around 11:15 p.m., Firefighters arrived on a farm access road off Coffin Rd. and found a semi cab...
WSP Trooper "improving daily" after being shot in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. remains hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center but has been improving daily, according to the Special Investigations Unit Detectives. According to court documents obtained by Action News, on Sept. 22, 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O'Neel was served an eviction notice,...
Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
Women's Expo highlights local women owned businesses this weekend
Pasco, WASH. — If you're in the mood to shop until you drop this weekend, you're in luck. The Hapo Center welcomes local women owned businesses to the Women's Expo this Friday. Organizers say they created the event in an effort to shine a light on local women owned...
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man who allegedly assaulted a woman on Sept. 28, is now behind bars. West Richland Police Department Officers responded to W. Van Giesen St. and Crown Dr. after two witnesses reported an assault. Officers said a man had physically assaulted a woman at the...
Cars pack the track for the 2nd Annual Fall Classic
Richland, WASH. — This weekend 150 cars will race around the tracks at the Tri-City Raceway. On Friday, gates will open with free admission at the tracks. Folks will have the chance to watch the cars zoom around for their practice run. Event coordinators tell us gates will open...
