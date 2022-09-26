Read full article on original website
UNFI Acquires Three Former Locations, Reinvests In Remodels
United Natural Foods has announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and will remodel two current store locations. These remodels and store acquisitions will improve the shopping experience for customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers’ stores for more than 70 years.
Hy-Vee Sends Disaster Fleet To Florida For Hurricane Relief
Hy-Vee has deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Two caravans will be departing. The first caravan of Hy-Vee employees departed the morning of Sept. 30 from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary, located at 4150 SE Delaware in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles.
Vallarta Supermarkets Offers Mammograms For Awareness Month
Sylmar, California-based Vallarta Supermarkets has partnered with Los Altos Foods to encourage people to screen regularly for breast cancer detection by offering free mammograms at select stores during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The mammograms will be administered by Alinea Medical Imaging in mobile locations with accessible educational information. “We’re...
Meijer To Offer Discounts On Produce For SNAP Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers. The initiative – which will include discounts from 5-10 percent on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce – is thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Meijer applied for earlier this year.
