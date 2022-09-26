Read full article on original website
Herman Named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week
Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week; the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. Herman scored her second goal of the season and was a key member of the Liberty defense as the Lady Flames posted shutout road victories at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. Liberty remained unbeaten in ASUN Conference play with a 3-0-1 mark with the clean sheets. The Springboro, Tenn. senior and her teammates have recorded three consecutive shutout victories and have only allowed one goal in their last four games.
Liberty XC Set for 2 Prestigious Invitationals on Friday
The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country teams will race at two prestigious invitationals Friday morning. The Flames’ top men’s and women’s runners will compete in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Ind., while a second group of Lady Flames is entered in the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pa.
Player Focus: Old Dominion
Following Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze on Monday, the local media spoke with running back Chris Megginson and Khaleb Coleman. Both Hunter and Treadwell played significant roles during Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, during College for a Weekend to even the Flames’ record at 2-2.
Men’s Basketball Begins Official Practice for 2022-23 Season
Practice has begun for the Liberty men’s basketball team in preparation for the 2022-23 season. Prior to the first practice, media members caught up with redshirt senior Darius McGhee, senior Kyle Rode and head coach Ritchie McKay. Liberty’s season begins on Nov. 7 against Regent at Liberty Arena.
DII Lady Flames finding identity with mix of returning players, newcomers from all over U.S.
Glancing at the roster for Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team this season, there is representation from across the United States. “We’re from all over,” said fourth-year Head Coach Rena Leone, a Pennsylvania native. “We have 10 new players, including seven freshmen and three transfers, on a roster of 19. We’ve got players from Washington State, California, Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.”
Liberty and Longwood Tie 1-1
The Liberty Flames and the Longwood Lancers played to a 1-1 tie in a non-conference match Tuesday evening at the Longwood Athletic Complex. Despite the Flames outshooting the Lancers 15-11, the game came down to penalty kicks. Liberty took a 1-0 lead during the 53rd minute on a goal off a penalty kick by Luke Eberle. Longwood found the equalizer on a penalty kick during the 89th minute to make 1-1.
Weekly Press Conference: Old Dominion
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, plus previewed this weekend’s road contest at Old Dominion. Liberty (3-1) will...
Yaun Shares Lead Heading into Final Round at the Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun carded his second-straight round of 69 on Tuesday and will enter the final round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in a share of the overall lead. Yaun jumpstarted his second sub-70 round in a row with an eagle on the par-5, No. 2 hole (519 yards). During the rest of his round, he added two birdies, a bogey and 13 more pars.
Yaun Holds Lead after Day 1 of Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun helped the Flames to a strong finish to close out the day at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and individually holds the clubhouse leader following play on Monday. Yaun was one of three Flames to birdie the par-5, No. 18 hole (538 yards) at the American...
Liberty’s heart for the nations on display during Global Focus Week
Liberty University is hosting Global Focus Week Sept. 26-30, where students will have the opportunity to grow in their knowledge of needs around the globe while attending events geared toward global education through a biblical lens. Highlighting the week are special Convocation speakers David Platt on Wednesday and Conrad Mbewe...
