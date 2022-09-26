Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Pause on New Disney Resort Bookings Extended Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is moving toward Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 storm (with winds up to 155 mph) by the time it makes landfall. Walt Disney World has already closed all four theme parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, and multiple Resorts and recreational experiences ahead of the storm. Along with closing attractions, new bookings for stays at Disney Resorts were paused earlier this week.
Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening
Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World
Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
Disney evacuates hotels and shuts down some parks as Hurricane Ian approaches
Disney has announced that it’s shutting down some operations as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.“Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” the company said in a statement posted to its site.The water park Blizzard Beach is currently closed and another water park, Typhoon Lagoon, will close temporarily on Wednesday and Thursday.The Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close from Wednesday until Friday...
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Here’s Every Time Walt Disney World Has Closed – And It’s More Than You Think
As Florida residents anxiously prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, it has been announced that theme parks across Central Florida and Tampa – including Walt Disney World. Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens – are closing their gates due to the storm’s path. The Walt Disney...
Walt Disney World Reopening Details Confirmed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Central Florida as a Category 4 storm, leaving flooding and lots of damage to assess in its wake. At Walt Disney World, the theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, and most other experiences and amenities have been closed due to the hurricane since Wednesday, September 28. Closures also included special events like tonight’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom Park, and voyages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
How Disney Resorts Accommodate Pets During Hurricanes
Walt Disney World Resort hotels are among the safest places to ride out hurricanes as storms move through Florida, with many Guests who are unable to travel home and residents who have evacuated staying onsite. To help accommodate Guests who might be unexpectedly staying at Disney Resorts due to hurricanes,...
UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ian Still Slated to Impact Walt Disney World
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday, there still remains uncertainty around the track and intensity of Tropical Storm Ian when it makes US landfall later this week. Ian is slated to be a major hurricane when it passes over western Cuba and into the Gulf...
Disney’s Theme Park Competitor Experiences Massive Attraction Damage
Walt Disney World Resort is currently closed as Hurricane Ian tore through the Sunshine State on September 28, 2022, and into the morning of September 29. Other theme parks throughout Orlando closed in preparation for the storm as well. Sadly, an iconic Universal Orlando Resort attraction experienced massive damage. As...
Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!
