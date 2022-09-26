ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Indulgent seafood boils, short rib pho and an incredible pork skewer await at these two Shoreline restaurants. Love Chinese takeout? Make it at home with...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Stretch of Highway 2 reopens after closure due to Bolt Creek fire

Officials on Thursday reopened the portion of Highway 2 that had been closed near Skykomish after the Bolt Creek Fire encroached on the roadway on Tuesday. Fire crews are still working to contain the active fire in the area, the Washington State Department of Transportation said, and the speed limit is reduced.
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Traffic
City
Vancouver, WA
State
Washington State
Vancouver, WA
Traffic
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Yakima Herald Republic

Here's a look at the Husky men's basketball schedule for 2022

Sep. 29—Considering the amount of late starts this season, the Washington men's basketball team should consider making its motto: Husky Hoops After Dark. UW will play potentially nine games at 8 p.m. or later this season, which would be the most since the 2016-17 season. Three of Washington's first...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy