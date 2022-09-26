Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Indulgent seafood boils, short rib pho and an incredible pork skewer await at these two Shoreline restaurants. Love Chinese takeout? Make it at home with...
Yakima Herald Republic
This 100-year-old pioneer is WA’s last surviving female WWII-era pilot
At the height of World War II, in the fall of 1942, America desperately needed pilots. With most male pilots overseas, the military put out a call for women to join up. Betty Dybbro (then Betty White) was 20 when a magazine article inspired her to swap Indiana farm life for one in the skies.
Yakima Herald Republic
Stretch of Highway 2 reopens after closure due to Bolt Creek fire
Officials on Thursday reopened the portion of Highway 2 that had been closed near Skykomish after the Bolt Creek Fire encroached on the roadway on Tuesday. Fire crews are still working to contain the active fire in the area, the Washington State Department of Transportation said, and the speed limit is reduced.
Yakima Herald Republic
Federal Way officer says Robert Lightfeather pointed gun before police shooting
A Federal Way police officer testified Thursday that Robert Lightfeather pointed a gun at his face and "racked the slide" before the officer shot him repeatedly — "as fast as I could" — until Lightfeather crumpled to the pavement of a Pacific Highway South car wash in 2017.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Here's a look at the Husky men's basketball schedule for 2022
Sep. 29—Considering the amount of late starts this season, the Washington men's basketball team should consider making its motto: Husky Hoops After Dark. UW will play potentially nine games at 8 p.m. or later this season, which would be the most since the 2016-17 season. Three of Washington's first...
Yakima Herald Republic
How hard-hitting Husky legacy Carson Bruener embraced his role as UW’s special teams ace
Carson Bruener did not participate in punt and kickoff coverage during a prolific prep career at Redmond High School. Besides being an all-state linebacker and tight end, he was also the Mustangs’ punter and kicker. Three years later, Bruener’s punting/kicking services are no longer needed … which has allowed...
Comments / 0