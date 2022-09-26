This week’s broadcast of Mountain Stage features a very special performance from Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen, who joined us on his final tour this past summer. After 41 years of touring, writing, and recording, Keen announced in late 2021 that his next tour would be his last. A Houston native, Keen is one of the Lone Star state's legendary singer-songwriters. Keen has said he will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO