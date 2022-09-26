Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Schools Receive Nearly $6 Million In Safety Funding
West Virginia public schools are set to receive $5.7 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Education to help keep them safe and supportive for students. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that Congress passed in June. The legislation closed loopholes in gun safety laws and promoted access to mental health services. It also assigns funding to help support school safety through the Stronger Connections grant program.
wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
wvpublic.org
Appalachian Armadillos, The Paw Paw Harvest And A Ride On The Cass Scenic Railroad
This week, we’re learning about an unexpected immigrant to central Appalachia — the armadillo. We’ll also take a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad and follow reporter Randy Yohe as he explores some one-of-a-kind getaways in West Virginia. And, just in time for the paw paw harvest,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvpublic.org
Special High Dose Flu Shot Available for People 65 And Older
West Virginia health experts expect a bad flu season this year. There are special higher dose vaccines available for people 65 years old and over. The Department of Health and Human Services said local health departments will not carry the high-dose seasonal flu vaccines. Instead, the DHHR recommends those 65 and over go to the vaccines.gov website, follow the flu prompts, insert your zip code and see the list of retail vaccine providers closest to you.
wvpublic.org
Students Push Back On Pride Flag Ban And Autumn Harvest Festival Future In Doubt, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Monongalia County school superintendent earlier this month sent a letter to the county’s principals asking that Pride flags be removed from classrooms. Since then, community members have spoken at two county board of education meetings in favor of returning the flags to classrooms. As Chris Schulz reports, most recently students have taken matters into their own hands.
wvpublic.org
First Fall Foliage Map Released
To access the live leaf map, along with the latest updates, happenings and insider tips around fall in Almost Heaven, visit WVtourism.com/fall. The first signs of leaves changing colors are a little behind schedule but starting to show in higher elevations, according to the first fall foliage tracker of the season produced by the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
wvpublic.org
Appalachian Armadillos And Robert Earl Keen Has Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we learn about the slow, northerly migration of the armadillo to Appalachia, which is now being spotted in the mountains of western Virginia. Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams spoke with Seth Thompson, a biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who took the first reports on the arrival of armadillos.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvpublic.org
LISTEN: Robert Earl Keen Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
This week’s broadcast of Mountain Stage features a very special performance from Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen, who joined us on his final tour this past summer. After 41 years of touring, writing, and recording, Keen announced in late 2021 that his next tour would be his last. A Houston native, Keen is one of the Lone Star state's legendary singer-songwriters. Keen has said he will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.
Comments / 0