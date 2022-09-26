ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

News On 6

Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash

A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County DA Refiles Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 People

Charges in a near decade-old, quadruple-murder case were recently refiled. Daniel Green was charged with murdering his mother, sister, niece and nephew in their southeast Oklahoma City home in 2013. Those charges were dismissed in 2016 after Green was found incompetent to stand trial. This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Northbound I-44 Partially Closed After Crash

Northbound I-44 has been reduced to one lane after a crash at around 6:30 a.m. Friday near Southwest 74th Street. Oklahoma City police said this is just a "regular wreck," but have not released any additional information. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer. Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke. While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35

Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road. Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigate After Man Found Dead

Oklahoma City police are investigating after they received a shots fired call and found a man dead in the area. According to police, they found the man after being flagged down by a woman in the area. Police cannot confirm if the man was killed by gunfire. This is a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Responds To Deadly 4-Vehicle Crash South Of Moore

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly four vehicle crash south of Moore. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m on I-35 northbound. OHP has confirmed at least one fatality. The roadway is blocked at this time. This is a developing story.
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police

A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3

Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes. Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Men Plead Guilty To Racially-Motivated Hate Crime In Shawnee

Two men have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee back in 2019. Devan Nathanial Johnson and Brandon Wayne Killian were charged after physically assaulting a Black man and his friend in the parking lot of a bar. The indictment alleged that the assault took place due to...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fast-Growing Portion Of Downtown OKC Gets A New Name

A small pocket of downtown Oklahoma City has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Those who have already put down roots said the area’s new name fits perfectly. "The area was formally part of The Arts District," Downtown OKC Partnership director Kristen Vails said. The old name,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

