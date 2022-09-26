Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
News On 6
Off-Duty OCPD Officer Killed In Interstate Crash
A crash on I-44 near SW 44th Street killed an off-duty Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant. The crash happened just after midnight early Thursday morning. Investigators are still piecing together how it happened. Sgt. Meagan Burke was pronounced dead at the scene. "It appears another driver was southbound on I-44,...
News On 6
OKC Authorities Respond To Deadly I-40 Motorcycle Wreck Near I-235 Junction
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is resuming as normal. The Oklahoma Highway patrol has confirmed one fatality in a motorcycle wreck that happened around 4:50 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-40 near the I-235 Junction. Oklahoma City Police and firefighters responded to the scene and kept traffic moving...
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart
UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon. The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart...
News On 6
Oklahoma County DA Refiles Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 People
Charges in a near decade-old, quadruple-murder case were recently refiled. Daniel Green was charged with murdering his mother, sister, niece and nephew in their southeast Oklahoma City home in 2013. Those charges were dismissed in 2016 after Green was found incompetent to stand trial. This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney...
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection To Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Homeless Camp
Oklahoma City police are working to identify and track down a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers found a body on Tuesday inside a tent on the southeast side of the city. Investigators have not released the victim’s name, pending next-of-kin notification. “It was just, ‘Boom!’” an...
News On 6
Northbound I-44 Partially Closed After Crash
Northbound I-44 has been reduced to one lane after a crash at around 6:30 a.m. Friday near Southwest 74th Street. Oklahoma City police said this is just a "regular wreck," but have not released any additional information. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
News On 6
WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer. Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke. While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle...
News On 6
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
News On 6
Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35
Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road. Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigate After Man Found Dead
Oklahoma City police are investigating after they received a shots fired call and found a man dead in the area. According to police, they found the man after being flagged down by a woman in the area. Police cannot confirm if the man was killed by gunfire. This is a...
News On 6
OHP Responds To Deadly 4-Vehicle Crash South Of Moore
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly four vehicle crash south of Moore. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m on I-35 northbound. OHP has confirmed at least one fatality. The roadway is blocked at this time. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
I-35 Closed For Resurfacing Until Oct. 3
Workers will close all northbound lanes from the Fort Smith Junction at I-40 up to I-44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday. The closure will allow workers to resurface the highway and fill gaps and potholes. Workers had previously closed the southbound lanes...
News On 6
Men Plead Guilty To Racially-Motivated Hate Crime In Shawnee
Two men have pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee back in 2019. Devan Nathanial Johnson and Brandon Wayne Killian were charged after physically assaulting a Black man and his friend in the parking lot of a bar. The indictment alleged that the assault took place due to...
News On 6
Sgt. Meagan Burke’s Family To Benefit From Newly-Launched Fund
The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has launched a fund to support the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died after another car crashed into her vehicle head-on this week. Police said Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 when a southbound vehicle swerved left, went over...
News On 6
Fast-Growing Portion Of Downtown OKC Gets A New Name
A small pocket of downtown Oklahoma City has seen exponential growth in the last few years. Those who have already put down roots said the area’s new name fits perfectly. "The area was formally part of The Arts District," Downtown OKC Partnership director Kristen Vails said. The old name,...
Comments / 0