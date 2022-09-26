Read full article on original website
City of Bowie Receives Film Friendly Texas Designation
Congratulations are in order for our friends in Bowie. In a press release on Thursday, September 29, Governor Greg Abbott announced The City of Bowie had received the designation of being a Film Friendly Texas community:. I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and...
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for October 2022 To Help Millions in Need
Over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office. However, there is some good news if you've been waiting to find out if your emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Check Out Terry Bradshaw’s Massive Oklahoma Ranch That Just Hit the Market
NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw is ready to move on from his massive Oklahoma estate and it can be yours. I am sure I have some kids reading this story that I only know of Terry Bradshaw as the guy who talks on Fox before the games kickoff. The NFL Hall of Famer has definitely made a name for himself as a commentator since racking up four Super Bowl wins in the 70's. Looks like Terry took some of his Fox money and bought a nice piece of real estate in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2
DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
