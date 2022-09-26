Read full article on original website
Food safety experts give recommendations to panel charged with reviewing FDA
Yesterday and today in Washington, D.C., the Reagan-Udall Foundation is facilitating a public meeting of its Independent Expert Panel on food. The independent expert panel has been charged with evaluating the structure, leadership, authorities, resources and culture of the FDA’s human foods program. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf announced the...
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
This State Just Halted THC Testing For Drivers
It appears that dozens of drivers who might have consumed CBD have been wrongfully penalized for testing positive for THC. The Michigan State Police/Forensic Science Division (MSP/FSD) recently halted THC toxicology testing for drivers suspected to be driving under the influence of marijuana. This came after a “technical issue” that revealed that previous test methods allowed for the conversion of CBD into THC leading to false positive results.
FDA warns against 'very unsafe' social media trends targeted at teenagers
(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and teens about “very unsafe” social media trends, including a recent one that has begun trending online involving cooking chicken in NyQuil. The challenge — which the FDA called “silly and unappetizing” and “very unsafe” —...
COVID-19 Risk Adjustment, Driving Transformation or Normalizing Deviance? It is Our Choice
There is widespread agreement that system transformation must take place, but there appears to be little action. The free market and consumer choice are often touted as forces to drive healthcare quality, but for these to work, transparency and accountability are of prime importance. In the United States, quality metrics...
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
The FDA investigated the ongoing baby formula shortage. Here’s what it found.
The FDA released its findings on the baby formula shortage. Here are the takeaways. Lucy Wolski/UnsplashExperts weigh in on issues that are still unresolved.
U.S. FDA clears additional lots of Moderna's Covid booster amid shortage
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has authorized an additional five batches of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) updated Covid booster shots made at a Catalent facility in Indiana, after it deemed them safe for use.
Moderna seeks FDA nod for Omicron-targeted COVID shot for adolescents, younger kids
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it has requested U.S. authorization for use of its Omicron-targeting COVID vaccine in adolescents and children. The company is seeking emergency use authorization of its updated vaccine in two age groups - adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and children aged six to 11.
Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids
Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
Pfizer-BioNTech asks FDA to authorize new omicron-targeting COVID booster for children 5 to 11
Vaccine developer Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster for school-age children, the companies announced Monday. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization of its BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old at a 10-microgram...
FDA Extends Infant Formula Enforcement Discretion with Guidance for Regulatory Compliance
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a guidance announcing the agency’s plans to allow manufacturers who are producing infant formula under enforcement discretion to market products that may not currently comply with specific FDA requirements, while working toward meeting those requirements. The decision aims to stabilize the U.S. infant formula supply while providing manufacturers a pathway to ensuring their infant formula products are safe and quality.
FDA designates recall of pump used in cardiac surgery as class I
The FDA has designated the recall of a pump used in cardiac surgery as class I, the most serious kind. LivaNova (TandemLife) recalled the LifeSPARC system, which is used for full or partial cardiopulmonary bypass or temporary circulatory bypass in open surgical procedures because of a software malfunction, according to an agency press release.
OIG raises concerns about accelerated approval pathway
More than one-third of accelerated approval applications do not meet their original confirmatory trial dates, and four drug applications were more than 5 years past their confirmatory trial deadlines, according to a recent report released by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). “The...
New FDA approval expands access to myopia management
Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
Alzheimer’s researchers highlight the need for inclusive clinical trials
Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
