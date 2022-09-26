ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety experts give recommendations to panel charged with reviewing FDA

Yesterday and today in Washington, D.C., the Reagan-Udall Foundation is facilitating a public meeting of its Independent Expert Panel on food. The independent expert panel has been charged with evaluating the structure, leadership, authorities, resources and culture of the FDA’s human foods program. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf announced the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodsafetynews.com

FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative

With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food System#Food Code#Business Models#Foodsafety#General Health#Nga
thefreshtoast.com

This State Just Halted THC Testing For Drivers

It appears that dozens of drivers who might have consumed CBD have been wrongfully penalized for testing positive for THC. The Michigan State Police/Forensic Science Division (MSP/FSD) recently halted THC toxicology testing for drivers suspected to be driving under the influence of marijuana. This came after a “technical issue” that revealed that previous test methods allowed for the conversion of CBD into THC leading to false positive results.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Clallam County

FDA warns against 'very unsafe' social media trends targeted at teenagers

(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and teens about “very unsafe” social media trends, including a recent one that has begun trending online involving cooking chicken in NyQuil. The challenge — which the FDA called “silly and unappetizing” and “very unsafe” —...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Seniors Guide

Foods to Fight Constipation

The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Pediatricians offer latest advice on controlling head lice in kids

Head lice are ubiquitous still, so there's a good chance your son or daughter could develop an infestation. Now, the nation's leading pediatrics group is issuing new guidelines to help schools and families cope. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is emphasizing education to reduce stigma and manage infestations. The...
KIDS
USA TODAY

Pfizer-BioNTech asks FDA to authorize new omicron-targeting COVID booster for children 5 to 11

Vaccine developer Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster for school-age children, the companies announced Monday. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization of its BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old at a 10-microgram...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
food-safety.com

FDA Extends Infant Formula Enforcement Discretion with Guidance for Regulatory Compliance

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a guidance announcing the agency’s plans to allow manufacturers who are producing infant formula under enforcement discretion to market products that may not currently comply with specific FDA requirements, while working toward meeting those requirements. The decision aims to stabilize the U.S. infant formula supply while providing manufacturers a pathway to ensuring their infant formula products are safe and quality.
HEALTH
healio.com

FDA designates recall of pump used in cardiac surgery as class I

The FDA has designated the recall of a pump used in cardiac surgery as class I, the most serious kind. LivaNova (TandemLife) recalled the LifeSPARC system, which is used for full or partial cardiopulmonary bypass or temporary circulatory bypass in open surgical procedures because of a software malfunction, according to an agency press release.
HEALTH
raps.org

OIG raises concerns about accelerated approval pathway

More than one-third of accelerated approval applications do not meet their original confirmatory trial dates, and four drug applications were more than 5 years past their confirmatory trial deadlines, according to a recent report released by the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). “The...
INDUSTRY
optometrytimes.com

New FDA approval expands access to myopia management

Johnson & Johnson Vision receives FDA-approval of lens parameter expansion for their ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management. Johnson & Johnson Vision (JJV) today announced FDA approval of an expanded range of ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management, now up to 6.00 diopters (previously 4.00 diopters). JJV also announced greater availability of the lenses nationwide at Vision By Design 2022, an annual myopia control and management meeting taking place September 28 – October 2 in Bellevue, Washington.
SOFTWARE
News-Medical.net

Alzheimer’s researchers highlight the need for inclusive clinical trials

Enrolling representative populations in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease is critical for finding treatments that will be safe and effective for all patients. African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by this disease yet are substantially underrepresented in trials of promising therapies. For example, an analysis of data from more than 100 clinical trials testing new treatments for Alzheimer's disease found that only 12% of participants were of any non-White race or Hispanic ethnicity.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy