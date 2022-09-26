GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work, and door locks – adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to Trades Specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.

GLENVILLE, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO