wvpublic.org
House Speaker: 'No Idea' Why Amendment 2 Is Controversial
In the tax reform battle between West Virginia’s governor and Senate president, the speaker of the House of Delegates has remained largely silent. Until now. The 58th Speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, supports passing Amendment 2. He said the constitutional provision is antiquated and needs revision.
WDTV
Longtime Glenville State staff member retires
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work, and door locks – adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to Trades Specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WDTV
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available for purchase
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available to purchase online. “We are so proud of this year’s calendar and can’t wait for folks to get their hands on a copy. Last year’s calendar sold out, so we’re encouraging everyone to buy a copy while supplies last,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.
WDTV
W.Va. voters to decide on property tax measure on Election Day
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All West Virginia voters will be asked a question on their ballot that could change how some public services are funded. The Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which has also been referred to as “Amendment Two” would give the state Legislature power over more than a quarter of the property.
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
WDTV
Mon Health recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mon Health system hospitals have earned national recognition for efforts in organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state. During an event at Stonewall Resort in September, Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital all received the Titanium award, the highest an organization can achieve.
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of the rainfall expected as the remnants of Hurricane Ian sweeps up from the southern states. A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory have been issued for portions of West Virginia starting Friday...
WDTV
W.Va. house candidates call for reform in recruiting and retaining correctional officers
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, WVVA News shared an internal email including Southern Regional Jail’s upper management team from November of 2021, showing nearly 40 of the jail’s cells without running water. The email exhibit was part of a federal civil rights suit filed by a number...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
