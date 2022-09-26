Read full article on original website
CO Treasurer Candidate Sias Cashed Campaign Check From QAnon-Promoting Jan. 6 Participant
Republican Lang Sias wants to be Colorado’s next treasurer, but first he has to convince voters that he’s the best choice to manage the state’s multi-billion dollar finances. Yet, after learning that a QAnon-supporting Jan. 6 participant gave his campaign $1,250 — the maximum amount allowed —...
Priola Now First Democrat To Have Won Centennial Institute’s Legislator Award
It technically happened while state Sen. Kevin Priola was a Republican, but those reading the Centennial Institute’s just-released legislative scorecard will recognize the Legislature’s newest Democrat as unique among the awardees. Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute (CI), the state’s most prominent conservative evangelical policy organization, bestows its Faith,...
Republican Tom Kim Got a Perfect Score on Right-Wing Group’s Gun Questionnaire, Says Organization’s Director
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners SuperPAC (RMGO), which opposes most gun-safety laws, including requirements for backgound checks before gun purchases, has endorsed Republican state Senate candidate Tom Kim. Kim, who’s also been endorsed by the NRA, hopes to unseat Tom Sullivan, a Democrat who launched his political career after his son...
