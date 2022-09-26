ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Priola Now First Democrat To Have Won Centennial Institute’s Legislator Award

It technically happened while state Sen. Kevin Priola was a Republican, but those reading the Centennial Institute’s just-released legislative scorecard will recognize the Legislature’s newest Democrat as unique among the awardees. Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute (CI), the state’s most prominent conservative evangelical policy organization, bestows its Faith,...
Republican Tom Kim Got a Perfect Score on Right-Wing Group’s Gun Questionnaire, Says Organization’s Director

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners SuperPAC (RMGO), which opposes most gun-safety laws, including requirements for backgound checks before gun purchases, has endorsed Republican state Senate candidate Tom Kim. Kim, who’s also been endorsed by the NRA, hopes to unseat Tom Sullivan, a Democrat who launched his political career after his son...
