Athens, GA

Reaching for a record: Butts County couple grows record level tall okra plants

JACKSON — Rodney and Patricia Sutter of Butts County have planted vegetable gardens for close to 25 years, but they’d never planted okra until this year. They started small and planted three seeds. All three plants thrived, produced lots of okra and the tallest plant now measures 14 feet, 10 and a half inches tall.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, 2022:. • Christopher Dwayne Fontine, 43, Millstone Walk, Stone Mountain; aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, cruelty...
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2022:. • Jaden Akevion Allison, 20, Oakvale Drive, Douglasville; probation violation.
Habitat for Humanity cuts ribbon on newest home in Conyers

CONYERS — Habitat for Humanity of Conyers/Rockdale Inc. held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newest Habitat home, which has been constructed on Faith Lane for owners Donald and Carol Vaughn. “I feel like it was meant to be,” said Carol, “My daughter’s name and the street...
Rockdale Commission approves $5 million in sewer projects, $600,000 for Sheriff's Office

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week. The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county’s wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.
HOUSE FOR RENT

HOUSE FOR RENT 3 bedroom 2bath in the Eastern Covington Historic District. Separate living ,dining, den and kitchen also a sunroom. House on large shaded lot with covered parking for 2 cars. Call 770-786-8985 between 5 and 9 pm.
