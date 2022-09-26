ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sen Kyrsten Sinema mocked for trading compliments with Mitch McConnell and defending filibuster: ‘It’s baffling top to bottom’

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap3VT_0iAz5LkF00

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona defended her support for the filibuster at an event held at an institution named for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

The Arizona Democrat spoke at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, where the Republican Senate leader praised the freshman Democrat who has frequently opposed her own party.

“I’ve only known Kyrsten for four years but she is, in my view, and I told her this, one of the most effective first-term Senator I’ve seen in the Senate,” he said to applause. “She is today what we have too few of in the Democratic Party – a genuine moderate and a dealmaker.”

Mr McConnell has previously featured Democrats such as Senator Amy Klobuchar and President Joe Biden when he was vice president. Ms Sinema also praised the Republican leader.

“Despite our apparent differences, Senator McConnell and I have forged a friendship,” she said. “One that is rooted in our commonalities, including our pragmatic approach to legislating, our respect for the Senate as an institution, a love for our home states and a dogged determination on behalf of our constituents.”

Ms Sinema was mocked online for trading compliments with Mr McConnell.

Ms Sinema and her fellow conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia have frequently frustrated fellow Democrats for opposing changing the filibuster. Earlier this year, she gave a speech articulating her opposition to changing the Senate rules when Democrats hoped to make an exception to pass a new version of the Voting Rights Act.

Ms Sinema defended her stance once again on Monday when asked by an attendee at the event in Louisville.

“When Republicans are in control, they pass a little bit of crazy legislation, and when Democrats are in control, they pass a little bit of crazy legislation, and the job of the Senate is to cool that passion,” she said.

She said that the Senate was designed to move slower and cool down passions so legislators could think about the policy before them.

“The best thing you can do for your child is to not give them everything they want,” she said. “And that’s important to the United States Senate as well. We should give everything we want in the moment.”

Ms Sinema never actually referred to the filibuster by name – preferring to use “the 60-vote threshold” – but also said that she wanted to return it for areas where it was already eliminated.

“Not everyone likes that,” she said.

But there is evidence that Ms Sinema’s style of politics is not popular in her home state. An AARP poll released last week showed that every voting demographic had an unfavourable opinion of the freshman senator despite her work passing everything from gun control to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Arizona Government
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#The Democratic Party#Senatorsinema#Dems#House
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy