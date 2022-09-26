Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Orlando Bloom & Miranda Kerr’s Son Flynn, 11, Is So Tall & Looks Just Like Dad On Beverly Hills Outing
It’s the perfect time for father-son bonding! Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn had a great day together as they were spotted getting errands done on Monday, September 26. The actor, 45, and his look-alike son, 11, both looked happy as they were seen heading out of a bank together.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”
Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
Conservative Twitter Is Having A Meltdown Because Lizzo Played James Madison's 200-Year-Old Flute, And Like, Are Y’all OK???
Hell hath no fury like conservative talking heads on Twitter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
hotnewhiphop.com
LiAngelo Ball’s Relationship With Miss Nikki Baby Scrutinized Over Age Gap
LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend is nine years older than him. LiAngelo Ball has been having a good week. Just a couple of days ago, he signed a contract with the Charlotte Hornets that gives him yet another shot at the NBA. Fans are excited for Gelo and there is a real chance that he will get to play alongside his brother LaMelo this season.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Includes Just One Name In His “Mount Rushmore Of Style”
A certain Grammy Award-winning producer earned major props from K-Dot for his unique fashion. Twitter users often debate about who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap, but when it comes time to hand out the awards to those who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Style, West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar believes that just one person should be recognized.
NME
‘Squid Game”s Jung Ho-yeon is the first Korean actress to be featured on the ‘TIME100 Next’
South Korean actress-model Jung Ho-yeon has become the first Korean actress to be included on the TIME Magazine’s annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list. On September 28, TIME unveiled the 2022 edition of its annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list of rising stars across the world, featuring 100 individuals across a multitude of sectors who the outlet believes will shape the future. These individuals range from musicians and medical professionals to movement leaders and top CEOs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino & J. Cole’s Highly-Anticipated Collab “90 Proof” Lives Up To The Hype
We’re officially approaching the 4-year mark since the release of Smino’s excellent project, NOIR. Though he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. The St. Louis rapper came out out a handful of singles since then, along with a few collabs with artists like Yebba, J.I.D., and more. However, he’s remained lowkey as fans anticipate one song in particular.
