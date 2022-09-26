‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate ‘Andor’ giving us the most eye-catching extra since that stormtrooper

Read full article on original website
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
‘Werewolf by Night’ promo reminds us Marvel’s Halloween special is just days away from slashing onto screens
With September ending, we’re now officially in spooky season, and Marvel is celebrating the incoming All Hallow’s Eve by unleashing the MCU’s very first Halloween special, Werewolf by Night. Since the first-look trailer for the so-called “Special Presentation” debuted at D23 at the top of the month, fans have been hyped to get their claws on what promises to be one of the most unique entries in the universe to date.
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
‘Iron Fist’ star admits there was ‘turbulence’ behind the scenes before the show got canned
In unsurprising news, Iron Fist star Finn Jones recalled “turbulence” while portraying the title character. “Turbulent” is an apt descriptor of the show behind the scenes and on the screens. Considered one of the worst MCU projects of all time, Iron Fist, which is based on the eponymous Marvel Comics martial artist, premiered on Netflix in 2017 to negative reviews. Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald called it “a relatively drab patch in that endless Marvel tapestry,” while NPR’s Eric Deggans bemoaned what he saw as tired racial stereotypes, presumably around the “Orientalist” aspect of the martial arts theme: “As a fan of superheroes who knows how racial issues affect media, I’ve realized I can’t enjoy these new stories until they fully step away from old stereotypes.” However, viewership was reportedly good—at least enough to warrant another season.
9 Force Powers used only by Jedi in ‘Star Wars’
The Jedi walk a fine line between being cool and, well, not so cool. The more we encounter them in movies, series, and other parts of the Star Wars franchise, the more we realize how dull they can be. That was one of the jaw-droppingly obvious revelations of the prequel trilogy, and one it had to overcome quickly. Even the hypocrisy of being an order of pacifists eager to scrap in the Clone Wars with their elegant lightsabers didn’t help. But before we all rush off to have more fun as Darksiders, is there more to being a Jedi?
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right
Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
It’s about time Squirrel Girl, Howard the Duck, and other real Marvel heroes get the MCU limelight
Marvel has over 8000 characters, and it’s safe to say many of them will never be adapted to the screen. There are so many weird characters with bizarre powers out there in the comics and it is unlikely we will ever see them in the MCU unless we find them at Emil Blonsky’s retreat as we did with the recent episode of She-Hulk.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy
Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and other celebrities share tributes to Coolio
Yesterday, tragic news broke that rapper Coolio had tragically died at 59 years of age. Now, in wake of this news fellow musicians and celebrities are paying tribute to the star and his legacy on social media. Coolio who was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” was reportedly...
What is Kenari? The new planet in ‘Andor,’ explained
The iconic words that grace the beginning of the Star Wars movies tell the audiences that the following happened “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” What this phrase leaves out is how vast and diverse that galaxy is. With the upcoming slate of Star Wars television shows and limited series, it seems it is ever expanding. There is the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte, which tells the story of a Sith in training, with Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland acting as showrunner. Another upcoming series is Star Wars: Lando which tells the tale of Lando Calrissian’s life and stars Donald Glover. The most recent Star Wars show to be released on Disney Plus, however, is Andor. This show introduces us to a new planet named Kenari.
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Sinister ‘Smile’ director set out to make a cinematic ‘sustained panic attack’
Horror has been running circles around audiences this year, with the genre seemingly leading the pack every other week with a slew of excellent releases. Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that it’s gone about its extensive victory lap in an unconventional manner; Crimes of the Future‘s quiet, contemplative ethos took most of the spotlight from David Cronenberg’s historic body horror endeavors, Bodies Bodies Bodies managed to be staunchly hilarious while oddly grim at the same time, and Jordan Peele committed genre anarchy with Nope, fusing together sci-fi, thriller, and Western themes for his third outing.
What is the significance of Theo’s dagger in ‘Rings of Power?’
One of the greatest mysteries in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power involves the mysterious dagger with dark power. Although its true purpose has remained elusive since the beginning, more details have been revealed and it’s shaping up to be one of the most important aspects of the story overall.
