3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

People use profanity for many different reasons, depending on whether they're mad, happy , excited, or hurt. Some people definitely use curse words more than other, depending on where they live .

Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US. The website states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word."

According to the study, three Texas cities are among the top profanity users. Dallas was tied at number four with Oklahoma City, OK; Philadelphia, PA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fort Worth tied at number five with Louisville, KY and San Francisco, CA. Austin tied at number seven with Los Angeles, CA.

According to Preply , here are the cities that swear the most in the US:

  • Columbus, OH
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Dallas, TX
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • San Francisco, PA
  • Fort Worth, TX
  • Louisville, KY
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Austin, TX

A full list of the most foul-mouthed cities in the US can be found on Preply's website .

Comments / 16

Right tight, Left loose
3d ago

No matter who is First, Second, Fifth or 10th, there's just TOO MUCH Everywhere. It's Offensive and Downright Uncivilized for a Once, Civilized Country. Our Ignorance for not speaking Intelligently is the Prime Example of where this country is headed. Young people aren't even graduating wit the ability to speak correctly. They are learning that "from the streets".

Reply
2
