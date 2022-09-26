Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Signs you had an emotionally abusive parent
Slide 1 of 32: The perspective of a child is colored by unconditional love and naïve acceptance of whatever their "normal" is. This can make it difficult to recognize emotional abuse until later in life. We're so impressionable as children that our parents' natural human flaws will inevitably impact us all in some way. Emotional abuse is different in its ability to leave us with long-term scars and trouble with relationships in adulthood.Let's take a look at some of the trademark behaviors of an emotionally abusive parent and how it affects the child as they mature. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: These foods will make you look younger.
People Are Sharing Warning Signs That Your Job Is About To Lay People Off, And It's Scary But Good To Know
"During the training for this system, one co-worker said, 'I think this is taking our jobs.' A month later, it did."
msn.com
CBS News ripped for promoting study saying gender surgery for 14-year-olds 'improves' their lives
Conservative Twitter users were outraged by a recent CBS News article touting a study which claimed that transgender people between the ages of 14 and 24 have better lives after undergoing "top surgery." The article reported Tuesday, "The quality of life of young transmasculine people dramatically improves after receiving top...
msn.com
Understanding dysautonomia: the invisible illness affecting millions
Dysautonomia is a neurological illness that affects millions of people around the world. Yet, it isn't widely known or understood. Dysautonomia occurs when the automatic nervous system no longer functions the way it should, which can cause problems all over the body. It comes with a wide variety of symptoms that vary in severity from person to person. As such, it can be quite difficult to diagnose and many people spend years in the dark while trying to get to the bottom of their condition.
Comments / 0