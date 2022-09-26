Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
warwickonline.com
Peter A. Sturdahl
Peter A. Sturdahl, 66, a retired carpenter passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, he was a son of Beverlee J. (McLaughlin) and the late Thomas R. Sturdahl. Peter was the beloved father of Matthew P. Sturdahl, grandfather of Lindsay M. Sturdahl, brother of Timothy A. Sturdahl, Heidi E. Sturdahl and Melissa A. Zawadzki. He is also survived by two nephews, a great nephew and three great nieces. Peter was the maternal grandson of the late Edward B. and Lora L. (St. Pierre) McLaughlin and paternal grandson of the late Harald and Amelia (Faul) Sturdahl.
warwickonline.com
Raymond L. Stomberg
Raymond L. Stomberg, age 91, of Warwick, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Adelaide M. “Laidy” (Hallock) Stomberg. They were married for 69 years. Born in Providence, the son of the late Gustov Victor Stomberg and Elizabeth (Idskou)...
warwickonline.com
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR A STOCK TRANSFER FOR A RETAILER’S BEVERAGE LICENSE CLASS A TO KEEP AND SELL INTOXICATING BEVERAGES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 3 OF THE R.I. GENERAL LAWS OF 1956, AS AMENDED, HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Warwick Liquors Inc. D/b/a: Warwick Liquors. 445...
Comments / 0