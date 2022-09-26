Peter A. Sturdahl, 66, a retired carpenter passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, he was a son of Beverlee J. (McLaughlin) and the late Thomas R. Sturdahl. Peter was the beloved father of Matthew P. Sturdahl, grandfather of Lindsay M. Sturdahl, brother of Timothy A. Sturdahl, Heidi E. Sturdahl and Melissa A. Zawadzki. He is also survived by two nephews, a great nephew and three great nieces. Peter was the maternal grandson of the late Edward B. and Lora L. (St. Pierre) McLaughlin and paternal grandson of the late Harald and Amelia (Faul) Sturdahl.

