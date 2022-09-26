ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Arctic Monkeys Play New Song “Body Paint” And Look Cool As Hell On Fallon

Sorry, guys, but we’re all going to have to step our collective game up. Arctic Monkeys have returned, and they are looking handsomer than a motherfucker. We can’t compete with their whole thing, but we need to try a little harder. Next month, the band will return with the new album The Car. Just yesterday, they followed first single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” with the new song “Body Paint.” Last night, they played the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show, and they looked really fucking cool.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Prince
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lizzo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Huey Lewis
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Drake
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Stereogum

Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”

Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.
NFL
Stereogum

Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Longest#British#Post Malone
Stereogum

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments

In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Codeine, The Hated, Ida, Chisel, & More Are Reuniting For Numero Group 20th Anniversary Festival

The great archival record label Numero Group got its start reissuing obscure retro soul music, but its focus has evolved and expanded over time. In recent years, Numero has zeroed in on the kinds of ’90s post-hardcore, punk, and indie rock bands that were feverishly beloved by niche audiences in their time but haven’t been extensively canonized in the present day. In February, the label will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring lots of those kinds of bands, many of them reuniting for the first time in years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn

Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn. The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”

Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church

What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down

About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Other Half – “Like A Dog” & “Slab Thick”

According to their Twitter bio, the Norwich, UK band Other Half play “tightly wound post-hardcore.” They’re real good at it too. The group just announced their new album Soft Action, set for release in December on Big Scary Monsters, and released its first two singles. They rule.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”

The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Future Make A Soap-Opera Sketch Out Of His Kimmel Performance

After who knows how many decades of musical performances on late-night TV, it’s fun to see people fucking with the format, even if they’re doing it in silly and clumsy ways. That was what Future did on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Right now, Kimmel is at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for.a week of shows, and Future took advantage of the bigger stage by making something goofier and more theatrical out of his musical performance.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Fort Romeau – “Hold Up”

Michael Greene, the British dance producer who makes music under the name Fort Romeau, released his album Beings Of Light earlier this year. Today, he’s followed the LP with a new standalone single called “Hold Up.” It’s a propulsive, evocative house jam with a melodic bassline and layers of synth all around it. Check it out below.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy