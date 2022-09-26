Read full article on original website
Madison Police Department Announces Parking Restrictions in NE Madison Will Be Reinstated Monday
The Madison Police Department has announced that starting on Monday, parking restrictions in the northeast area of the city will be reinstated. The restrictions had been lifted because of road construction in the area, but the streets have now been opened. Police remind residents to pay attention to signage and...
Madison Central School Board Honored By the Associated School Boards of South Dakota
The Madison Central School Board has been honored for its work by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The school board members were recognized for their efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year. The Madison Central School Board earned a Gold level...
Lady Bulldogs Place Fifth at Sioux Valley Invite
Madison Bulldogs Girls Cross Country team had one runner place in the Top 10 at the Sioux Valley Invite on Tuesday. As a team, the Bulldogs finished fifth overall out of the six teams at the invite. Jessie Tappe was the lone Bulldog to finish in the Top 10 at...
Madison man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officer
A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a law enforcement officer. 34-year-old Eric Brandon was sentenced in Lake County Circuit Court on a felony charge of Simple Assault against a law enforcement officer and for being a habitual offender. The charge stems from an incident in June of this year.
ORR School Board Election Petitions Can Start Being Circulated Friday
Nominating petitions for the new school board for the consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District can start being circulated today (Friday). There are five positions up for election on the new school board. Two of the school board seats will represent the Oldham-Ramona School District and two will represent the Rutland School District. One will be a two-year and the other will be a three-year term on the board. There will also be one school board member elected at-large to a one year term.
Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge
A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
Madison man sentenced on assault charge
A Madison man will serve time in jail on a simple assault charge. 27-year-old Travis Peneaux was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on the misdemeanor Simple Assault charge and a felony charge of Failure to Appear. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Peneaux to serve one year in the...
Two Bulldogs Qualified for the State A Golf Meet
In the Region 1A Golf meet on Monday, the Madison Bulldogs had two golfers qualify for the state tournament. The Top 23 individuals and Top 3 teams from the meet all qualify for the state tournament. Finishing tied for sixth overall at the meet was Kaiden Guischer, the highest placing...
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Responds To An Injury Accident Thursday Morning
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident, Thursday morning at 7:37am. near the intersection with 446th Ave and 226th Street. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s department a male driver from Lake County was driving a 4-wheeler on 226th Street and rolled in the North ditch and was thrown from his 4-wheeler. The driver was treated by Madison Ambulance on the scene and then flown to Avera McKennan Hospital from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Ambulance, Madison Police Department and Ramona Fire Department all were on scene.
Madison Boys Cross Country Finishes Second at Meet
Madison Boys Cross Country had one runner finish in Top 3 at the Sioux Valley Invite, while also finishing second overall as a team. The Bulldogs had six total runners finish in the Top 25 out of the 46 runners who participated. Dylan Gerdes’ time of 17:34.22 was good enough...
Bulldogs Get 3-1 Match Win Over Parker
After losing the first set, the Madison Bulldogs volleyball team came back and won the next three sets to get the 3-1 match win over Parker last night. The Bulldogs lost a tightly contested first set, dropping it 25-23, however, after that it was all Madison. Madison won sets two and three by scores of 25-13 and 25-16, before winning the fourth and final set 25-12, leading the Bulldogs to the 3-1 match win. .
