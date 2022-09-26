Nominating petitions for the new school board for the consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School District can start being circulated today (Friday). There are five positions up for election on the new school board. Two of the school board seats will represent the Oldham-Ramona School District and two will represent the Rutland School District. One will be a two-year and the other will be a three-year term on the board. There will also be one school board member elected at-large to a one year term.

OLDHAM, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO