AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Review: Faster than Core i9?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Continuing with our AMD Zen 4 review tour, this time we're putting the new Ryzen 7 7700X to the test. From a gaming perspective, this is the CPU we've been most interested to examine: it's an 8-core, 16-thread chip using a single CCD, which should mean when it comes to gaming it's going to deliver the best performance.
Would you pay up to $1,999 for one of these custom RTX 4090 cards?
What just happened? PC gamers with deep pockets who want the best hardware as soon it launches will have October 12 down in their diaries. That's when the first of Nvidia's RTX 4000 series, the RTX 4090, arrives. In preparation, Newegg has listed several third-party cards, which range in price from Nvidia's suggested $1,599 MSRP right up to $1,999.
Intel Arc A750 ships October 12 starting at $289
Something to look forward to: Intel will launch three cards on October 12 -- the Arc A770 Limited Edition ($349), the Arc A770 ($329), and the Arc A750 ($289). The company claims all of these GPUs should slot in between the more expensive RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti performance-wise. In the long run, having a third player in the GPU market should benefit consumers as they're all competing to provide better value-minded products.
Amazon wants some customer service reps to work remotely as part of broader cost-cutting push
In brief: Amazon is reportedly encouraging some employees to work from home in a bid to help the company cut costs associated with on-site employment. One source claims the move is part of a broader strategy that will eventually involve closing multiple call centers across the country including one location in Kennewick, Washington, that opened in 2005.
Nvidia clarifies power supply requirements for RTX 40-series
The big picture: Since the announcement of Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics cards, some consumers have been curious or even worried about their power supply, wondering if it can safely run a new GPU. Thankfully, Nvidia has cleared the air and reassured users regarding the power requirements for its cards. When...
The early-adoption tax for AMD AM5 motherboards is in full force
Why it matters: The new Ryzen 7000 series of processors hit the market earlier this week, bringing AMD's first architecture update since it released AM4 in 2017. With any new architecture comes a ton of motherboards, but many have noticed an insane price hike for even the cheapest AM5 motherboards.
Acer Predator Helios 300 - 2022
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 2022 Predator Helios 300 is once more a competitive performance/gaming notebook in the mid-tier segment. Acer updated...
Intel 13th-gen Core mobile CPUs spotted on Geekbench, might be rebranded Alder Lake processors
The big picture: Intel previously confirmed that Raptor Lake is only a stopgap due to Meteor Lake not being ready on time. Leaks are now suggesting that many 13th-gen chips will use the same dies as their Alder Lake predecessors, with some only featuring minor frequency bumps. Test entries of...
Upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 is so fast Blizzard had to increase Overwatch 2's FPS cap
Why it matters: Nvidia continues to demonstrate the ultra-high framerates that its latest flagship GPU can coax out of recent and upcoming high-profile games. Blizzard decided to change Overwatch 2's performance metrics to utilize the graphics card's full potential as both products prepare to launch around the same time. Nvidia...
Meta Quest 3 design and spec files leak
Rumor mill: According to a new leak, Meta plans to release another affordable, consumer-focused headset for virtual and augmented reality next year. The strategy could maintain the company's advantage in VR/AR as more high-end models emerge from Sony, Apple, and Meta itself. YouTuber Brad Lynch claims to have leaked the...
AV1 codec version 3.5 greatly improves CPU encoding performance
In a nutshell: Google just released AV1 3.5, the newest version of the video-encoding technology, which threatens to be a major player in the content and media industry. The codec now has much more efficient CPU encoding, and hardware support is growing too. Just four years after its initial release...
AMD CPUs are still impacted by a 20-year-old Linux workaround
Why it matters: The Linux kernel includes an ancient trick to deal with possible incompatibilities in early ACPI implementations. Nowadays, the trick isn't needed and just makes thing worse for AMD CPUs by penalizing performance. A patch should arrive soon. The incredibly successful Zen architecture has turned the modern CPU...
Meet the... SQL Processing Unit?
In context: Databases are in something of a Golden Age right now. There is an immense amount of development taking place in and around the way we store and access data. The world is obsessed with "data," and while we would not call it the "new oil," our ability to manipulate and analyze data continues to advance in important ways. But at their heart, databases are fairly straightforward things – repositories of data.
Gaming monitor shipments are down for the first time ever
Forward-looking: The gaming monitor market has seen a noticeable surge over the last number of years. We've seen 4K 144Hz displays arrive, OLED monitors are hitting shelves, and there's even an increase in TV-sized gaming displays that have been available recently. Despite this creative boom and large variety of products for the consumer market, there has been a 10 percent drop in shipments since 2021.
Intel and Samsung show off slideable display for future laptops
TL;DR: Samsung has shown off what it is calling the world's first slideable display for PCs. The brief product demo was handled by Samsung Display CEO JS Choi and took place on day one of the Intel Innovation 2022 conference in San Jose, California. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said he was impressed when he was shown a prototype in South Korea and instantly saw the potential for a platform. Choi believes it represents a future PC trend.
Die shot reveals new PS5 model moves to new 6nm "Oberon Plus" chip
In a nutshell: Since the PlayStation 5's launch, Sony has tried to mitigate its supply issues with slight revisions to shave off grams of weight and production costs. A new die shot reveals the console has received its first die shrink, which should help Sony reduce its energy consumption and improve its profit margin.
Razer recruits Verizon to help with its 5G gaming handheld
What just happened? Are we due for a deluge of gaming handhelds? It sure seems that way based on recent news to come down the pipe. During the keynote for Mobile World Congress Las Vegas, Razer and Verizon teased what they are calling the world's first 5G gaming handheld. The Razer Edge 5G will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform and run Android, allowing users to download and play titles locally as well as stream from a console or the cloud via 5G Ultra Wideband.
Intel's Unison app could allow Apple-like phone-to-PC connectivity between Windows, Android, and iOS
Something to look forward to: Users with Macs and Apple mobile devices have enjoyed a range of connectivity features between those products for years --AirDrop, Handoff, Universal Clipboard, and AirPlay are just a few. Intel recently unveiled software seeking to build similar bridges between Windows PCs and phones running iOS and Android.
