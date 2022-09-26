Watch: Eerie Viral Video of 'Ghost' Atop Building in India Sparks Police Probe

By Tim Binnall

Authorities in India have launched an investigation into a very strange video that purportedly shows a ghost hovering around the top of city building. The peculiar case reportedly began last week when the spooky footage was shared on social media in the country. In the video, a mysterious figure who appears to be clad in a white shroud can be seen seemingly floating at the edge of a rooftop in the city of Varanasi. The footage quickly went viral in India and caused residents of the community to become concerned that some kind of sinister spirit was lurking in the area.

In response to reports that some people are so terrified of possibly encountering the ghost that they are refusing to leave their homes, the city's police department announced that they are launching a probe into the incident in the hopes of getting to the bottom of the curious case. "There is fear among the people," a law enforcement official said, indicating that cops have "intensified patrolling in the area" in the hopes of possibly spotting the 'spirit' in the video, which they contend is a misguided prankster and not a genuine apparition.