Sabers upset a ranked conference team, showing improvement
The Shakopee volleyball team is making progress in what has been a rebuilding campaign. The Sabers earned their best win of the season Sept. 22 with a five-set home victory (25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 15-11) in South Suburban Conference play over No. 9-ranked Rosemount.
Goals have been tough to get for the Sabers as the postseason nears
The Shakopee boys soccer team is struggling to score goals. The Sabers were shutout for a fifth time this fall, falling 1-0 on the road to Lakeville North in South Suburban Conference play Sept. 27. Shakopee went into the contest coming off of a 1-0 league loss at home versus Rosemount Sept. 22.
Carver County 4-H Drill Team wins state
The Carver County 4-H Drill Team and their beloved horses won first place in two different events at the state competition for 4-H drill team at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 17. For an equine drill team, a group of riders must work together to music to showcase...
Leaf peeping season is coming to the Southwest Metro
With the beginning of fall comes the familiar sound of leaves crunching under foot and the earthy scent of the season. This time of year also means a vast array of colorful leaves of red, orange and yellow. What creates the most beautiful fall foliage? Sunny warm days and cool...
Test your environmental knowledge at Chanhassen Brewing Company
Put your knowledge of natural resources in Chanhassen and Minnesota to the test during environmental trivia night at the Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W 78th St., Chanhassen. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 4. There is a chance for participants to win prizes and gain bragging rights.
70 years ago: Scott County deals with polio epidemic
Mrs. Leonard Rogge will have a grand opening of new fall and winter millinery on Thursday next week. All the ladies are invited to visit her store on Water Street and inspect her new stock. The long evenings of the harvest moon are upon us to be enjoyed by the...
Elementary school student shoots short film in Prior Lake for film festival
Tenley Boushek is only in the fifth-grade, but she already has a long resume of film and television credits to her name, including a role in a Hallmark film. With the help of her mother, Tenley, 10, who started acting when she was 2-years-old, is making her directorial debut with her very own short film, “Sally’s Secret,” which was shot in Prior Lake and will premiere at the Z-Film Festival in St. Louis Park in April and May of 2023.
King of Glory Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
King of Glory Lutheran Church in Shakopee is welcoming a new pastor. Pastor Sam Willard is joining the church, which has been without a pastor for nearly a year. Pastor Willard will be at the 10:15 a.m. Sunday service at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2488 Vierling Drive E. in Shakopee.
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the sign outside the Chaska Veterinary Hospital at 1601 White Oak Dr., Chaska, MN 55318.
Business growth among topics at candidate forum for Victoria City Council
The League of Women Voters Eastern Carver County hosted a candidate forum Sept. 21 for the two open seats on the Victoria City Council. Greg Evansky, Alvin Hebert and Andy Reiff are in the running for the seats. All three candidates attended the forum.
Shakopee police officer receives National Latino Peace Officers Association award
While growing up in Mexico, Yesenia Soto decided early on what she wanted to pursue as a career. “I always wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “Since growing up, I always had that desire to make a difference and help people.”. Born in Los Angeles and...
Ramble On Records reopens at new storefront location downtown
Ramble On Records, a locally-owned record store, is reopening at a new storefront location in downtown Shakopee on Saturday, Oct. 1. The record store has been located in downtown Shakopee since March 2019, but owner Steve Shanks said the space wasn’t the most ideal for the store — especially one heavily dependent on sights and sounds.
Obituary for Daniel E. Schanus, Sr.
Daniel Edward Schanus, Sr., age 54, of Chaska, formerly of Detroit Lakes and Maple Plain, passed away on September 25, 2022 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, surrounded by his loving wife and children. A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 12...
Obituary for Emma "Cookie" Bihler
Emma "Cookie" Bihler, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on September 24, 2022. A Celebration of Cookies Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, with Pastor Chad Murphy presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, and one hour prior to services on Friday at Hosanna Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 11 at 1 p.m.
Obituary for Gerald J. Ziskovsky
Gerald Joseph Ziskovsky, age 56, of Prior Lake, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 while surrounded by his family. A visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed by Gerald's family in his memory.
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Obituary for Daniel J. Stowell
Daniel James Stowell, "Dan", age 57, of Savage, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Dan was born on November 29, 1964, in Cloquet, MN, the son of Eugene and Shirley (DeRosier) Stowell, the youngest of five children. He married Lynn Pink on July 12, 1997, in Shakopee. Dan graduated from Cloquet High School and then the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Dan always wanted to be a pilot, securing his pilot's license in high school before he had his driver's license. He realized his dream as a pilot first with Mesaba Airlines, then UPS, and since 1998 he has been with Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Air Lines, achieving the rank of Captain. Dan flew domestic and international flights.
Sheriff looks for 12 more positions following jail study findings
After a recently completed study determined the staffing needs for the Scott County Jail, Sheriff Luke Hennen submitted a budget request for 12 additional full-time employees who could start as soon as 2023. The study began in 2019 when a committee was formed in response to a request for more...
