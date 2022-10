Just when you thought the Thunder were ready to emerge from their two-year tank as one of the NBA's most exciting young teams, the injury gods decreed that Oklahoma City would spend one more year in lottery land. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren lit up Summer League ... and then suffered a season-ending injury in a pro-am game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared primed for his first All-Star appearance ... and then he suffered an MCL sprain. No wonder the Thunder held folk hero Aleksej Pokusevski out of EuroBasket. They couldn't risk any more losses. They'll see plenty of those on the scoreboard over the next seven months.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO