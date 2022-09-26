Read full article on original website
Five Takeaways From NBA Training Camp
NBA players played basketball with their NBA teams this week, most doing so for the first time since their previous seasons ended. While training camp comes with hope for every organization—except for apparently the Spurs, whom Gregg Popovich does not believe would be a good title bet—some preseason happenings are more important than others. Here are five takeaways from the first week of training camp …
76ers’ Joel Embiid Becomes United States Citizen
View the original article to see embedded media. 76ers star Joel Embiid is now officially a citizen of the United States after obtaining citizenship in Philadelphia earlier this month, according to The Associated Press. The 28-year-old Cameroon native shared Thursday during 76ers training camp that he officially obtained citizenship after...
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal With Celtics, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Celtics have signed veteran forward Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 33-year-old Griffin spent last season with the Nets, where he averaged career lows in points (6.4), rebounds (4.1), field goal attempts...
Report: Udoka Used Crude Language Toward Employee Before Relationship
An independent law firm that assisted with the investigation into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language toward a subordinate that preceded an inappropriate workplace relationship, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics organization found the language used by Udoka, a workplace superior,...
Nets Star Kevin Durant Asks to ‘Move Past’ Offseason Drama
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is already sick of answering questions regarding his offseason trade request from Brooklyn that was eventually rescinded in favor of him staying with the franchise. “Can we move on past that at some point?” Durant asked reporters on...
SI:AM | The Playoffs Start Early in Atlanta
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m going to be split-screening the Mets and Yankees tonight. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. A playoff appetizer. The NL East could be wrapped up this...
