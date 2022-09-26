ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Layering Knits You Can Wear and Style Year-Round

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

When it comes to creating a layered look, sweaters are a key part of the puzzle. Sure, we wear some styles on their own in the warmer months — and then team them with other pieces as temperatures drop.

It takes a particular type of sweater to be a true layering winner, and we narrowed them down into three categories. Read on to check out our top sweater vests, cardigans and pullover knits picks to wear and layer with across all seasons!

21 Knits You Can Wear and Layer With Year-Round

Sweater Vests

1. The looser oversized fit of this sweater vest from Viottiset makes it easy to layer over thicker knits, and it looks just as chic on its own — starting at $28 on Amazon!

2. On warmer days, this lighter sweater vest from Halogen is the ideal knit to keep you cool and cozy — starting at $30 at Nordstrom!

3. Cable knit sweater vests, like this oversized version from Dokotoo , are classic and make you look put-together — starting at $19 on Amazon!

4. If you're a fan of waffle knits, get your hands on this Madewell sweater vest $75 at Nordstrom!

5. We haven't seen a knit piece that's as unique as this Lucky Brand vest in quite some time — $70 at Nordstrom!

6. Another sweater vest with a funkier feel is the blue and cream pattered pick from Free People — on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

Cardigans and Open-Front Sweaters

7. Everyone needs at least one standard V-neck cardigan just like this beauty from Amazon Essentials — starting at just $25 !

8. Over 12,000 shoppers fell in love with the slouchy boho look of this open-front sweater from Imily Bela — starting at $32 on Amazon!

9. This T opshop cropped waffle knit cardigan looks just as good by itself as it does layered over different tops — $49 at Nordstrom!

10. We also adore how this Open Edit cardigan looks on its own, as it offers a more sultry knit look — $69 at Nordstrom!

11. The deal on this slightly cropped ribbed cardigan from BP. is reason enough to scoop it up ASAP — on sale for $15 at Nordstrom!

12. Shoppers say this longline open-front cardigan from Nordstrom is one of their most-worn sweaters — starting at just $40 !

13. We're beyond obsessed with the pointelle-style knit of this Free People cardigan . It makes the sweater airy and breathable — $148 at Nordstrom!

Pullover Sweater

14. The loose and slouchy fit of this Mafulus sweater makes it easy to layer with and throw on and off when you need to — starting at $24 at Nordstrom!

15. If you enjoy sweaters with a more fitted look, this Madewell wrap knit should surely be on your radar — $90 at Nordstrom!

16. Half-zips, like this sweater from BTFBM , are one of the easiest knits to layer with and dress up or down — starting at $34 on Amazon!

17. This cropped version of a classic half-zip from Kisscynest has a preppy quality that immediately drew Us to it — $33 at Amazon!

18. We also love this updated version of a cropped half-zip from ZAFUL . It's made from a fuzzy faux-sherpa material — starting at $34 on Amazon!

19. This collared V-neck sweater from The Drop would look divine over a crisp white button-down for a cozy yet professional look — $50 at Amazon!

20. The contrasting and clashing patterns on this sweater from YEMOCILE nail the trendy Y2K aesthetic — just $27 at Amazon!

21. A sweater with a one-shoulder neckline, like this one from Treasure & Bond , creates the perfect vehicle for layering — on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

21 of the Best Minimalist Pieces for an Expensive-Looking Fall Wardrobe

Read article

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits
, purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

