Celebrities

Meghan Trainor Recalls Nurses Implying Antidepressants Contributed to Her Son’s NICU Stay: ‘It Was Really F–ked Up’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
A difficult time. While reflecting on her son's birth, Meghan Trainor recalled nurses insinuating that her mental health played a role in the infant's NICU stay.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," Trainor, 28, who shares son Riley, 19 months, with husband Daryl Sabara , told Romper on Wednesday, September 21.

The singer noted that her son's time in the neonatal intensive care unit came from his inability to wake up to feed . "It was really f--ked up. They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," she continued. "They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Trainor has previously opened up about the ups and downs of her first pregnancy . Following her child's birth in February 2021 , the "All About That Bass" singer discussed receiving a gestational diabetes diagnosis while expecting.

"I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, man! I ate such crap in the first few trimesters,'” she told Ryan Seacrest in March 2021 of her initial reaction about the health issue. "And they’re like, ‘It’s not you. It’s nothing you ate. It’s in your genetics.’ And I’m like, 'OK,' because my mom did have it too.”

Three months later, the Massachusetts native referred to her son's birth as a “terrifying” experience.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry,” Trainor explained on the Today show in June 2021. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?' Then they told me he was having breathing issues.”

Trainor and Sabara, 30, who got married in 2018, got to see their baby boy “for one second” before he had to be taken away. "It was definitely a rough start. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days,” the performer said while addressing the "worst part” of the delivery.

The Grammy winner recently revealed that she is ready to expand her family again . “If I could've got pregnant months ago, I would've,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “We’re just busy and I don't want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff.”

Trainor discussed her plans to “travel the world really quick” before taking the next step, saying, “But November, December, I’ma be trying to get knocked up. I would love a daughter. I'm gonna eat acidy foods ‘cause I heard that helps you get a daughter.”

