The trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me has arrived and it explores the dark side of the children’s show Barney and Friends. If you grew up in the ‘90s, or even if you didn’t, odds are, you’re familiar with the jolly purple and green dinosaur who preached love and kindness on PBS. The series began in 1992 and ran until 2015, growing wildly popular along the way. But, with great success came a dark underbelly of hatred for the character as well. Peacock’s upcoming documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me, explores the dangerous aspect of the TV show, as told by previous actors who played Barney and others who worked on set.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO