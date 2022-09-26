Read full article on original website
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
NYLON
Hayley Williams' & Billie Eilish's "Misery Business" Duet Almost Didn't Happen
One of the biggest highlights of Coachella 2022 was when day 2 headliner Billie Eilish brought out Hayley Williams for a surprise acoustic rendition of Paramore’s biggest hit, “Misery Business.” Not only was it (egregiously) Williams’ first-ever performance at the Indio, California festival, it was also surprising given Williams’ previous stance on the popular and beloved track. Back in 2018, Williams announced she would stop performing “Misery Business” live due to a misogynistic lyric that now conflicted with her feminist beliefs (the lyric in question: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more”). And it turns out, Williams’ would’ve continued to keep that promise until she changed her mind last minute.
NYLON
A New Trailer Explores The Dark Side Of 'Barney'
The trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me has arrived and it explores the dark side of the children’s show Barney and Friends. If you grew up in the ‘90s, or even if you didn’t, odds are, you’re familiar with the jolly purple and green dinosaur who preached love and kindness on PBS. The series began in 1992 and ran until 2015, growing wildly popular along the way. But, with great success came a dark underbelly of hatred for the character as well. Peacock’s upcoming documentary, I Love You, You Hate Me, explores the dangerous aspect of the TV show, as told by previous actors who played Barney and others who worked on set.
NYLON
Chloë Grace Moretz Spoke Out Against 'Family Guy' Meme Mocking Her Body
Celebrities have to put up with a lot of nonsense, the worst of which might be having your body be for the public’s consumption when you’re just trying to mind your own business. The Internet, as it has with most things, has of course made this worse. Not only are photos of celebs up for all to comment on, but now they’re also fair game for memes — ensuring one paparazzi photo has more lives than anyone ever needed.
NYLON
Unfortunately, An Amber Heard & Johnny Depp Trial Movie Is Coming
Despite the fact that the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial was only a few short months ago (not to mention, as of very recently, still being played out), there is already going to be a movie about it. And no, we’re not talking about the documentary, which premiered in July on NBC News — but a fictionalized retelling.
NYLON
Cate Blanchett Plays A Troubled Genius In 'TÁR' Trailer
“Lydia Tár is many things,” says an interviewer as they introduce the title character from TÁR in a trailer for the new film. As he’ll go on to note, the famous composer is, amongst other things, a past conductor for symphony orchestras in Cleveland, Chicago, Boston, and New York, a principal conductor in Berlin, and one of only 15 people in the world to EGOT. So, yeah, Lydia Tár is kind of a big deal.
NYLON
Drag Superstar Symone Creates Her Own Good Luck
If there’s one thing Symone’s fans have learned from following the celebrated drag performer, it’s to expect the unexpected. From head-turning red carpet appearances to a groundbreaking out-of-drag film role, the self-proclaimed Ebony Enchantress continues to prove that even with an instantly recognizable personal brand, she’s full of surprises. Case in point: You probably didn’t have “Symone becoming a Trolls doll” on your 2022 bingo card, but it kind of makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?
NYLON
LAPOINTE and JONBOY’s Cute Collab Is An Ode To NYC
If you’ve long dreamt of getting yourself on the waitlist for a tiny tattoo by Jonathan “JONBOY” Valena - today is your lucky day. You can get your hands on one right now. Sort of. The New York-based tattoo artist, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and...
NYLON
NYLON Newsletter: September 29, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on September 29, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. 5 Black Lip Glosses To Channel The “Soft Goth” Aesthetic. Fall is the perfect time to dive...
NYLON
Lancôme Kicks Off Paris Fashion Week With JUSTICE and Models Galore
Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.
